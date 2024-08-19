Lamborghini spotlights excellence in performance during 73rd annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

The all-new Temerario showcased at the Lamborghini Lounge and on the famed Concept Lawn

For Monterey Car Week 2024, Automobili Lamborghini welcomed VIP guests to the exclusive Lamborghini Lounge Monterey, a private villa transformed into a curated brand experience that not only reflects modern Italian heritage but embraces pushing boundaries in “driving humans beyond”. The newly unveiled Lamborghini Temerario[1] was featured at the Lamborghini Lounge in two new dedicated colors, Blu Marinus (blue) and Verde Mercurius (green), which for the first time will also be available at launch with the ‘Alleggerita’ (lightweight) package for customers more inclined to track driving.

The Temerario represents the new benchmark in the super sports car segment, thanks to its best-in-class performance. Throughout the weekend at the Lamborghini Lounge, guests had the opportunity to dive deeper into why the new Temerario is so unique. A mixed reality (MR) immersive experience enabled them to see virtual elements alongside the physical car, including aerodynamics and the impressive engine detail.

To celebrate excellence in performance Lamborghini also exhibited its latest models that together with Temerario, complete the hybridization of the brand’s line-up. The Urus SE[2], the first PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version of the luxury Super SUV, and the Revuelto[3], the first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car delivering 1015 CV were both on view. Guests experienced Lamborghini’s new collaboration with the luxury Italian audio brand Sonus faber, delivering an exclusive in-car sound system demonstration for the Revuelto featuring Italian artistry and high-quality craftsmanship.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse showcased three motorsports models including the SC63, the first Lamborghini hybrid racecar prototype that debuted earlier this year in both FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The SC63 was accompanied by the Huracán GT3 EVO2, designed and developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse based on the Huracán STO, and the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2, the most high-performance version ever designed to race in the one-make series. Additionally, Roger Dubuis, which is closely aligned with the world of racing, presented their latest super charged timepiece, the Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph. Inspired by supercar engineering, the timepiece races at full speed toward the future of Hyper Horology and a tribute to Roger Dubuis long-lasting partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse. For the occasion, Roger Dubuis has adorned the new 45mm timepiece in the same Verde Mantis shade that’s on the SC63 racecar.

Each year the Pebble Beach Concours draws together thousands of the world’s automotive enthusiasts and experts who value the tradition of elegance in automobiles. On the 35th anniversary of the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn, which showcases the most anticipated concepts and dreams of tomorrow, the Lamborghini Temerario stood out to the crowd with its technical and stylistic innovation. The finest collector cars also gather on the 18th fairway of the renowned Pebble Beach Golf Links to compete to be named Best in Show. Both Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, along with Design Director, Mitja Borkert, returned again this year as Honorary Judges to serve in Sunday’s ceremonies.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94 EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

[2] Consumption and emission values of Urus SE: Combined fuel consumption: 2,08 l/100km; Combined power consumption: 39,5 kWh/100 Km; Combined CO2 emissions: 51,25 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: B; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 12,9 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions and discharged battery efficiency classes: G; [WLTP].

[3] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto: Combined fuel consumption: 11,86 l/100km; Combined power consumption: 10,1 kWh/100 Km; Combined CO2 emissions: 276 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 17,8 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions and discharged battery efficiency classes: G; [WLTP].

SOURCE: Lamborghini