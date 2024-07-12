Lamborghini: First dynamic appearance of Urus SE, running ‘up the hill’ at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Lamborghini Lounge hosts a dedicated Ad Personam Revuelto

The Lamborghini Revuelto[1], the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) and new Urus SE[2], the PHEV Super SUV, took prime position in this year’s Lamborghini Lounge at Goodwood Festival of Speed, as well as running ‘up the hill’ in the Supercar and First Glance classes, watched by thousands of spectators.

“Goodwood Festival of Speed provides Lamborghini with the perfect environment in which to meet owners and enthusiasts, who love the opportunity to get close to our cars on display as well as the emotive experience of witnessing our super sports models in action,” says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “Lamborghini continues on its hybridization path, with the new Revuelto and Urus SE shown in Goodwood both important examples of our successful product strategy, continuing the aesthetic and emotional appeal of the brand as well as delivering benchmarking technology and performance.”

The one-off Revuelto displayed at the Lamborghini Lounge was created by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam department especially to celebrate the Italian marque’s presence at the Festival of Speed, as well as demonstrate the virtually limitless potential for personalization of a new Lamborghini. With an exterior crafted in grey Grigio Acheso with red Rosso Mimir pinstripes and detailing, the very sporty Revuelto features extensive lightweight carbon fiber including bumpers, sills and door fins, with a black Nero Nemesis roof, matt black tailpipes and black 22” rims. A Nero Nemesis livery stripe on the front hood with Rosso Mimir pinstripe is complemented by the red pinstripe detailing on the roofline, splitters, wing mirrors and lower part of the car. The interior reflects the exterior specification with black Nero Ade upholstery and red Rosso Alala seat piping and stitching on seats and door panels; red seatbelts; and interior carbon fiber features including the steering wheel and dashboard. The right-hand drive Revuelto will be delivered to a UK client.

Piloted by Lamborghini Squadra Corse drivers, the Revuelto in the Supercar Paddock is joined by the Urus SE making its UK dynamic debut in the First Glance class. Unveiled at the Beijing auto show earlier this year, the PHEV Urus SE delivers 800 CV from its hybrid powertrain, with a fresh design incorporating revised aerodynamics and new technological solutions: its ‘two hearts’ combination of combustion engine and electric motor achieves sensational torque and performance values, and an 80 percent reduction in emissions compared to the Urus S. The Urus SE arrives in markets worldwide from 2025 with, like the Revuelto, orders already covering the first 24 months of production.

Joining the Revuelto in the Supercar Paddock is a Huracán Tecnica; a Huracán EVO Spyder in a special Diablo 30th anniversary viola colour; and a Huracán Sterrato: with the much-anticipated successor to the Huracán due to be unveiled later this year, the Festival of Speed gives the V10 super sports cars and their fans the opportunity to celebrate the Huracáns’ inimitable design and naturally-aspirated engines on the 1.16-mile (1.86 km) Goodwood hill run.

The Lamborghini Lounge will host over 500 owners over the four-day Festival of Speed event, making the pilgrimage to Goodwood, Sussex, at the invite of the eleven-strong UK dealer network.

[1] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

[2] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage.

SOURCE: Lamborghini