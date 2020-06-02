LADA sales results in May 2020

LADA summed up its sales results in May 2020, which was the second month of operation under the imposed epidemiological restrictions.

In May, 16,663 passenger and light commercial vehicles were sold (including the Niva model – 1,083 units), which is 65.7% more than in April 2020.

In the first place – LADA Granta (5,726 cars were sold in May), in the second – LADA Vesta (4,475 cars were sold). The third place went to the passenger versions of the Largus family with a result of 1,981 cars.

”We are seeing positive sales dynamics and hope that this trend will continue against the background of further easing of epidemiological restrictions. Since 1st of June, more than 300 official LADA dealers have resumed their work in all regions of the country, observing all the necessary sanitary requirements to ensure the safety of customers and employees. Sales should also be supported by effective government measures to stimulate the demand, which have been strengthened by additional programs also since June 1, ”said Olivier Mornet, Executive Vice President for sales and marketing of AVTOVAZ.

SOURCE: LADA