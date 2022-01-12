LADA in 2021: Brand’s leadership and Vesta, Granta top sales positions in Russia

In 2021, 350,714 LADA cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.1% more than at the end of 2020

In 2021, 350,714 LADA cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.1% more than at the end of 2020. According to AVTOVAZ estimations, the LADA Brand has maintained a confident leadership in the Russian market with a market share close to 21%. The LADA Vesta and the LADA Granta took 1st and 2nd positions in the sales rating of the Russian automotive market.

LADA Vesta became the leader of the Brand`s model range with 113,698 cars sold, which is 6% higher than last year`s figure. Out of this, 2,919 Vesta CNG cars were sold, that is 1.65 times more than in 2020. Vesta CNG is the only serial CNG passenger car produced in Russia. In addition, a new Largus CNG is being prepared for the end of 2022, depending on the long-term extension of the state subsidies for CNG vehicles which offer green technology.

LADA Granta was in the second place – 111,430 units sold (or 113,212 units, including commercial versions).

LADA Largus ended 2021 with 39,541 passenger station wagons sold. Sales dynamics showed a positive trend of 6.4% compared to 2020. Taking into account the commercial versions of the Largus, total sales of the model amounted to 50,114 units, including the positive effect of a deep modernization launched in March 2021.

LADA NIVA Legend (25,827 units) and new LADA NIVA Travel (25,415 units) launched in February 2021 were in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Also last year, 341 commercial vehicles of the NIVA family were sold. According to Company’s estimations, combined sales of the NIVA family makes it the second best-sold SUV on the Russian market.

Sales of the LADA XRAY in 2021 increased by 14.6% and amounted to 22,107 units.

In 2021, 7 new LADA dealerships were opened in Russia. The Brand`s dealer network remains the largest in the country – 304 salons.

LADA continues to strengthen its position in the export markets. In 2021, local assembly and distribution were restarted with new partners in Kazakhstan, local production started in Uzbekistan. By the end of 2021, a total of 35.8 thousand cars (+9.4% to 2020) of the Brand were shipped to 17 countries of the world.

”The year 2021 has become ambiguous for the Russian automotive market. In the first half of the year, it showed good sales dynamics. LADA has successfully introduced to the market 2 new models – the new Largus and the new NIVA Travel.

The Brand started to equip the cars with the new high-class and user-friendly EnjoY and EnjoY Pro multimedia systems with embedded Yandex services, already chosen by more than 32,000 LADA customers. The brand-new LADA Connect system offering a wide range of extra benefits to Granta drivers was growing in demand, too.

The second half of 2021 was under the persistent influence of the global crisis in the supply of electronic components, which affected all car brands in the world. This also affected the rhythm of production and the timing of deliveries of new cars to the dealer network and customers. LADA continued to strengthen its position in the SUV market by presenting the new NIVA Bronto with outstanding off-road capabilities.

The situation with electronic components supply began to gradually improve at the end of 2021, but the shortage of some components will continue, according to our estimates, at least until mid-2022.

Together with our extensive and performing network of dealers throughout the Russia, we are optimistic about entering this new year, which will delight all LADA fans and far beyond with bright new products and services, which we will announce as soon as we are ready for their launch,” said Olivier Mornet, AVTOVAZ Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing.

SOURCE: LADA