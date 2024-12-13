Kongsberg Automotive wins a new thermal management system contract worth over EUR 24 million in estimated lifetime revenue

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has secured a new contract worth over EUR 24 million in estimated lifetime revenue for coolant system assemblies used in electric vehicles (EV) under KA’s thermal management system (TMS)

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has secured a new contract worth over EUR 24 million in estimated lifetime revenue for coolant system assemblies used in electric vehicles (EV) under KA’s thermal management system (TMS).

The 10-year contract, with the start of production in 2027, is for KA’s Nylon (PA612) coolant assemblies for EV. It was awarded by an innovative manufacturer of passenger cars in the luxury EV SUV segment. KA’s Brzesc Kujawski, Poland plant will produce and distribute the product.

“KA is proud to announce this award for our strategically important TMS assemblies from a brand-new customer” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer, adding, “As we transition towards E-mobility, it is very rewarding to see the market acceptance of our TMS assemblies. That coupled with our local engineering support ensured that we were selected for this contract.”

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive