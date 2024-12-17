Kongsberg Automotive wins a new contract worth over EUR 25.5 million in estimated lifetime revenue for air suspension lines

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has secured a new contract worth over EUR 25.5 million in estimated lifetime revenue, for the production of air suspension lines

The contract, awarded by one of the largest global electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers, is for nylon lines and connectors, which play a crucial role in distributing and regulating air within the air suspension system, ensuring optimal comfort and driving quality, performance, and safety in electric vehicles.

Production for this five-year contract will involve hose manufacturing at KA’s Suffield plant in the United States, while the assembly will take place in KA’s Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico. This venture brings new business to KA Ramos Arizpe and involves a new hose-forming process that was introduced in 2023.

“KA has captured a major customer for one of our core products in the EV sector,” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer. “Our plant in Mexico continues to enhance our capabilities, reinforcing our leading position in air suspension solutions. With the increasing adoption of these systems in the market, we are enthusiastic about the growth opportunities ahead.”

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive