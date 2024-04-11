Kongsberg Automotive wins a new contract worth over EUR 105 million in estimated lifetime revenue

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has won a contract worth over EUR 105 million in estimated lifetime revenue for metal and plastic fluid transfer assemblies used in heavy-duty truck engines

KA’s fluid transfer assemblies for heavy-duty truck engines enable the customers to comply with new EU legislation to regulate CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, trucks, and lorries.

The five-year contract was awarded by a Europe-based Global OEM and will be engineered according to the customer’s requirements, and manufactured and supplied by KA’s Epila, Spain, Brzesc Kujawski, Poland and Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plants. Production will start in 2026.

“This contract awarded to KA shows that we provide the most competitive technical solutions for low emission internal combustion engine (ICE) combined with a global manufacturing footprint,” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer, adding, “We are grateful to our customers for placing their trust in KA. We will continue to support the transition to sustainable transportation, and we hope to see more contracts for these products in the near future.”

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive