Kongsberg Automotive expands presence in Mexico with upgraded state-of-the-art manufacturing facility

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has officially opened its plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico today, marking a considerable milestone for the company. This upgraded facility represents a significant expansion and relocation from KA’s earlier location in the region since 2018, highlighting KA’s commitment to growth and innovation.

The upgraded plant spans over 15,500 square meters and is equipped with advanced technologies to support the manufacture of Flow Control Systems (FCS) products such as Raufoss Couplings®, high-performance hoses like Fluoro-Comp® as well as powertrain, and battery electric vehicle (BEV) applications for commercial vehicles.

“The KA Ramos Arizpe plant not only strengthens our global footprint, but also supports our ambitious plan to continue to double the FCS business in North America in the next three years by increasing our market share with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the region,” says Linda Nyquist Evenrud, KA’s President & CEO, “The plant is strategically located amidst major OEMs, making us a key player in the mobility industry in this region.”

“We are proud to officially open our plant in Ramos Arizpe, an area renowned for its progressive manufacturing industry,” said Eduardo Pamies, Executive Vice President of FCS, adding, “Our expanded plant has generated new job opportunities within various areas, which we are confident will enrich the local community, and is aligned with KA’s growth strategy.”

