KOITO to exhibit at CES 2019

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (“KOITO”) (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Hiroshi Mihara) in collaboration with its subsidiary, North American Lighting, Inc. (Head Office:IL, USA; President: Kirk Gadberry) will be exhibiting advanced lighting products at CES 2019 to be held in Las Vegas (NV, USA) from January 8, 2019.

Under the corporate message, “Lighting for Your Safety”, the KOITO Group manufactures automotive lighting equipment and delivers high quality products and services to worldwide customers. As a leading supplier, the KOITO Group manufactures products through its integrated manufacturing system from R&D to production.

At CES 2019, KOITO will provide functional demonstration of communication lamps and lamps with built-in sensors, which are expected to contribute to the smart mobility society from 2025 to 2030. KOITO will introduce the role and effectiveness of the Group’s products and technologies developed under the main theme of “Light”.

Exhibition at CES 2019 will include:

Lamps with built-in sensors, and communication lamps which are expected to function interactively with autonomous driving or ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology.

The Next Generation Infrastructure System, expected to play a significant role in Smart City (i.e. sensor guided traffic control, early pedestrian detection, etc.)

The latest ADB (Adaptive Driving Beam) technology and its role to improve safety.

