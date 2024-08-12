Knorr-Bremse at IAA Transportation 2024: a strong OE partner focused on the truck of the future

Knorr-Bremse showcases innovative solutions for transforming road transportation at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover

Commercial fleet vehicles must be economical, safe and sustainable. Working in close partnership with vehicle manufacturers, Knorr-Bremse is rapidly developing the technologies required for the necessary electrified, autonomous and digital solutions. The company aims to introduce its innovative solutions for transforming road transportation to trade visitors at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover (September 17-22, 2024). Knorr-Bremse invites industry guests interested in talking technology to visit Booth C21 in Hall 12.

Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with global responsibility for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division, emphasizes that: “As a leading manufacturer of safety-critical systems for trucks, trailers and buses, our core values of safety and innovation are priceless attributes in a marketplace that’s rapidly changing, and in a society where attitudes are becoming increasingly sustainable. By listening very carefully to our customers and industry operators, we analyze market trends at an early stage. Our findings and insights help to shape our innovative, safety-critical systems – with them, we support our customers as development partner, problem solver, and very often as pacesetter. Which is why I’m so looking forward to sharing ideas with like-minded industry professionals at IAA Transportation.”

Central display: safety-critical solutions respond to industry trends

Knorr-Bremse’s presence at IAA Transportation 2024 will take the form of a sustainable booth concept based on robust, high-quality containers intended for repeated use and reuse at future exhibitions. In fact, Knorr-Bremse is planning to use the trade-fair exhibits and their digital contents as part of a follow-on truck roadshow featuring on-site presentations to selected customers. The hub of the booth is a central display that will use exhibits and multimedia product tours to immerse visitors in the world of Knorr-Bremse solutions. Customers will find out how Knorr-Bremse’s understanding of systems and the resulting technological innovations are making a major contribution to the truck of the future – because Knorr-Bremse has developed a broad range of safety-critical solutions in response to transformative industry trends. These include ZERO-emission solutions in support of e-mobility, redundancy concepts for automated driving, and new products and business models based on digitalization. In all cases, the common factor is road safety, deeply embedded in Knorr-Bremse’s DNA and the guiding principle behind the company’s development of new products and product upgrades. Similarly, Knorr-Bremse’s vision of sustainability is directly reflected in the company’s business processes and products. For manufacturers and operators, sustainability is all about support for a circular economy, reduced emissions and lower energy consumption. Knorr-Bremse pursues these sustainable objectives by embedding EcoDesign – the eco-friendly approach to product design – at the heart of the company’s development efforts and trade-fair presence.

Road safety: cornerstone of all development projects

System solutions for enhancing road safety are among Knorr-Bremse’s core competencies. The results of this expertise may be found in the company’s latest developments for braking systems, driver assistance systems, steering, air supply and air treatment systems, as well as its innovative solutions for trailers.

Braking technology: The modular SYNACT® disc brake family includes axial and radial brakes. SYNACT® saves as much as 48 kilograms of weight per vehicle, and uses Active Caliper Release (ACR) to cut fuel consumption. The latest, state-of-the-art generation of the Global Scalable Brake Control (GSBC) system – representing a global, modular approach to system design – has just enjoyed a successful market launch. This year, Knorr-Bremse will become the first manufacturer to put an EBS system into mass production in the USA. And on the innovations side, the company will introduce its new Electromechanical Braking System (EMBS) , boasting multiple advantages in terms of installation space, noise emissions and precise control.

ZERO emissions: more than just a response to the industry’s e-mobility trend

ZERO emissions in road traffic is the ultimate goal for Knorr-Bremse’s customers, and the company is systematically helping them to achieve it. Knorr-Bremse believes the future of the drivetrain will be characterized by diversity: Battery-electric vehicles, fuel-cell vehicles, hydrogen-burning vehicles – each technology has its own emission-reducing strengths. Because of Knorr-Bremse’s in-depth understanding of the whole concept of a zero-emission vehicle and the fundamentally different vehicle architectures required, the company is producing the innovative solutions needed by individual customers. Knorr-Bremse has bundled this e-mobility expertise in the eCUBATOR innovation unit, while the global business units continue to work on improving the technologies required to cut down carbon, noise and particulate emissions, as well as oil consumption. Knorr-Bremse already plays a key role at the safety stage of the commercial vehicle approval process, and will expand this role to include emissions – specifically, brake-dust emissions – as EURO 7 is introduced.

How Knorr-Bremse systems are already helping to reduce emissions:

SYNACT disc brake family cuts carbon emissions : SYNACT achieves new levels of performance, weight and efficiency, and can reduce a vehicle’s carbon footprint using ACR, making SYNACT one of the most energy-efficient air disc brakes. The brake family’s Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) toolbox optimizes braking behavior to minimize noise emissions in city centers.

: SYNACT achieves new levels of performance, weight and efficiency, and can reduce a vehicle’s carbon footprint using ACR, making SYNACT one of the most energy-efficient air disc brakes. The brake family’s Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) toolbox optimizes braking behavior to minimize noise emissions in city centers. Electric Power Steering saves energy : All-electric steering supports commercial vehicle electrification and uses a “power-on-demand” principle to reduce energy and fuel consumption, lowering both energy costs and carbon emissions.

: All-electric steering supports commercial vehicle electrification and uses a “power-on-demand” principle to reduce energy and fuel consumption, lowering both energy costs and carbon emissions. E-compressors minimize noise: Knorr-Bremse is a leader in the development of e-vehicle compressors optimized for low-noise, high-efficiency air supply systems.

Redundancy: more than just a response to the industry’s automated driving trend

As levels of automation increase, more and more functions are shifting from human to machine. As a result, trucks need system architectures with enough redundancy to support multiple safety-critical functions. Meaning that even if certain components develop faults, the vehicle can still safely perform the necessary functions. Here, Knorr-Bremse’s focus is on braking, steering and power management systems, which can be turned into redundant systems by adopting a modular approach. Depending on the application, this can improve the availability of commercial vehicles operating at SAE levels 2 to 4 while simultaneously ensuring that they meet the highest safety standards. Knorr-Bremse’s redundancy concepts do not depend on doubling up components, but on a smart, cost-efficient architecture that integrates primary and secondary pathways. Knorr-Bremse’s approach also delivers scalable solutions ranging from basic “limp-home” applications (vehicle continues to operate, but with reduced systems functionality) through to high-performance “mission-complete” applications (vehicle continues to operate with full systems functionality).

Digitalization: rethinking and digitalizing business models

Knorr-Bremse offers OEMs and fleet operators new or digitally optimized products and services, as well as innovative business models. The company’s cybersecure products meet stringent statutory cybersecurity compliance standards (UNECE R155). Knorr-Bremse TruckServices will demonstrate just how digitalization and connectivity can boost business development in the aftermarket segment. Knorr-Bremse’s commercial vehicle aftermarket specialist has already redefined its ambitions for the future, and is planning to improve efficiency along the entire aftermarket value chain with its holistic ecosystem. Customers of Knorr-Bremse TruckServices attending Automechanika 2024 (in Frankfurt, September 10-14, 2024) will have an early opportunity to find out more. Among the new products that will increase workshop efficiency is Knorr-Bremse Diagnostics. Based on the user interface of brand-independent commercial vehicle diagnostics software Jaltest Diagnostics by Cojali, the software suite combines diagnostic tools for Knorr-Bremse truck and trailer systems in a single appliance. Fleets and workshops will be able to assemble customized packages of diagnostic tools to meet their own needs. As well as stationary in-workshop diagnostics, Knorr-Bremse is working with Cojali to rapidly expand its range of remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance products and services, while at the same time further optimizing them to include big data services.

Knorr-Bremse meeting point: Hall 12, Booth C21

Knorr-Bremse will showcase the company’s range of innovative products and services for overcoming the mobility challenges of today and tomorrow at leading industry trade fair IAA Transportation in Hanover. Knorr-Bremse will share its latest developments with trade visitors in personal meetings and multimedia-based presentations, seeking to learn more about customers’ ideas and plans for the future. Knorr-Bremse looks forward to welcoming all visitors to IAA Transportation in Hanover on September 17-22, 2024 (Hall 12, Booth C21).

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse