Klaus Maier, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans, will leave the company at his own request on June 30, 2020

After more than 30 years in a wide variety of specialist and management positions at the Daimler Group, Klaus Maier (58), Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans, will leave the company at his own request. Maier took over his current role in 2013. Under his leadership the worldwide Mercedes-Benz Vans sales has been organized more efficiently in regions and has been set up in a powerful Customer Dedication organization for vans based on effective modern sales channels, and the global sales of vans increased by 75% in the last seven years.

“On behalf of Mercedes-Benz Vans, I would like to thank Klaus Maier for the very trustful cooperation, his strong commitment and his sales records from year to year. Under his leadership new distribution channels have been established and our products have been marketed even more attractive,” said Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “I wish Klaus all the best for the professional and personal future and good success with his own consulting company.”

Maier joined Daimler in 1990 in Sales Controlling and has held several positions before he became Senior Manager Network Strategy for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in 1995. Within the following years he gained extensive experience in headquarters and in Asia in different functions, e.g. from 1998 onwards as General Manager Planning and Controlling at the Daimler Regional Center Southeast Asia in Singapore. In 2002 he became Director Development Sales Organization in Stuttgart. During this time he was responsible among other things for setting up own sales companies in many Asian countries. In January 2007 he took over the position as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz China and has contributed successfully to the strong development of our business in China. Under his leadership sales of the passenger car division in China increased from 17,000 units in 2006 to more than 200,000 units in 2012.

Succession of Klaus Maier will be communicated near-term.

SOURCE: Daimler