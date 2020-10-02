Kia’s new Q4 offers heading into winter

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has announced an amazing range of customer offers available across Kia’s 187-strong dealer network.

Maintaining their support for their dealer network, Kia are continuing the Kia Finance e-Plus programme for e-Niros and Soul EVs*. Customers who have either of these vehicles on a PCP or PCH are eligible for three free services, regardless of the duration of their finance agreement. For instance, a two-year PCP agreement or a four-year PCH will receive their first three services free. The service plan will transfer with the vehicle should it be sold by the customer.

Kia’s All-New seven-seat Hybrid Sorento is being put in the spotlight as it goes on sale. The All-New Sorento ‘2’ with Self-Charging Hybrid technology is available with an on-the-road price of £38,845. Alternatively, it is available for £399 per month on a 36-month PCP contract, with 4.9 per cent APR.

As part of Kia’s ‘Stop Wondering, Start Driving’ initiative, both the Sportage ‘GT-Line S’ with Mild Hybrid technology and the self-charging Niro Hybrid are being offered on a 24-month PCP contract with zero per cent APR, with the Niro costing only £219 per month. The Sportage costs a fraction more, at £249 per month.

No matter what Kia model customers want, there are financial savings for all, with a reduction in APR to 4.9 per cent across all models and grades on 36-month PCP agreements. This includes the e-Niro, winner of the What Car? Car of the Year Award 2019 as well as 13 other awards since its launch. With a 282-mile range, the e-Niro is top of its class with its combination of affordability, practicality and style.

Continuing from the start of the year, the Kia Scrappage Scheme** enables those wishing to trade in their older, less efficient vehicles to buy a Picanto, Rio, Niro Self-Charging Hybrid, Niro PHEV, Stonic or Sportage with up to a £2,500 saving.

The Scrappage Scheme is the ideal opportunity for customers to make a greener choice and opt for an eco-model, with great savings on models such as the Niro PHEV, which is capable of travelling up to 36.6 miles (city range) on zero-emissions electric power.

With such an extensive range of offers to suit all customer demands, and a seven-year/100,000 mile warranty on all vehicles as standard, this could be the best opportunity to date to discover the Kia range.

SOURCE: Kia