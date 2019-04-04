Kia sets first quarter record as sales growth continues

Kia enjoyed further growth in March with sales for the month reaching 18,345 – up 1.4 per cent compared to March in 2018, despite the total UK car market being down 3.4per cent.

That performance enabled Kia to reach a new record first quarter total of 29,954, a figure that passed the brand’s total for the year 2007 when it delivered just over 29,000 cars to UK motorists. That first quarter total was up by 4.2 per cent compared to 2018 in a market down 2.4 per cent.

Kia’s UK performance in 2019 has out-performed the market in all three months so far and continues to be led by demand from customers for Sportage, Picanto and the all-new Ceed family. The demand from customers has helped Kia capture a 4.27 per cent market share so far in 2019 – up from 4.0 per cent for the first quarter last year.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Limited commented: “Our customers continue to recognise the Kia brand’s reputation for stylish, high-quality and reliable models and as we move towards an electrified future the popularity of our hybrid and plug-in-hybrid models continues to grow. We have also seen unprecedented demand for our remarkable e-Niro battery electric vehicle, even before deliveries commence.

“We will continue to strive to give our customers an outstanding ownership experience by working with our dealer partners and with further new products coming to UK shores during this year I am confident that we continue to build the strength of our brand. Despite the ongoing uncertainty we are currently facing around the UK’s departure from the European Union we shall seek to provide our customers with a broad range of attractive, excellent-value vehicles that deliver certainty for their motoring needs.,” he added.

SOURCE: Kia