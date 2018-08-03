Kia Rio and Stinger named segment winners in J.D. Power 2018 Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) Study

Kia’s overall score Increases eight points since last year

Rio and Stinger fastback sedan dazzled in their respective segments

Kia continues to cement its place among the top 10 non-premium brands

Following the launch of the 2018 Rio and highly anticipated 2018 Stinger, Kia Motors America (KMA) has earned two more J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) awards for its stylish subcompact and its powerful fastback sports sedan. The double win helped increase Kia’s overall score by eight points since last year, while also securing the brand’s spot among the top 10 non-premium nameplates. The announcement follows Kia Motors being named the highest ranked mass market brand in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for the fourth consecutive year , with the Rio also capturing a win in the small car segment.

“Whether it be a practical commuter car for people just looking to get from point A to B, or a sports sedan with up to 365-horsepower for enthusiasts, we design every Kia with the customer in mind,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, KMA. “Earning a J.D. Power APEAL award for both the Rio and Stinger demonstrates the level of dedication we put on delivering a superior combination of the desirable features and attributes today’s savvy car buyers want from their vehicles.”

Completely redesigned for the 2018 model year, the Rio outshined the competition in the small car segment, being one of the only contenders to score the highest marks in overall performance and design, comfort, features, and style. The highest performing vehicle in Kia’s history, Stinger bested its more expensive European counterparts in the compact premium car segment.

The J.D. Power APEAL study measures new-vehicle owners’ overall satisfaction with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership. The results are divided into 10 categories and weighted accordingly: exterior, interior, storage, audio, seats, heating and ventilation, driving dynamics, powertrain, visibility, and fuel economy.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.