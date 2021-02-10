Kia Niro EV named category winner in new J.D. Power Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study

The Kia Niro EV has been ranked number one among mass-market brands in the J.D. Power 2021 Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study. For this inaugural study, J.D. Power surveyed nearly 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) owners on factors including cost-of-ownership, battery range, and driving enjoyment to determine the likelihood of repurchasing and recommending an EV.

“At Kia, we are committed to delivering a world-class ownership experience, and as the brand prepares to introduce several new electric vehicles by 2025 under our Plan S strategy, we are proud that our current lineup is already successful among existing and potential EV drivers,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “We are honored to win the mass-market category in the EVX Ownership Study, which reinforces our leadership goal in the future mobility industry.”

With a strong existing lineup of electric vehicles and an eye toward future transportation, Kia is moving forward with the implementation of ‘Plan S’ and will invest $25 billion by 2025 on the future of electrification, mobility services, connectivity and autonomy.

The Kia Niro EV opens a world of possibilities for drivers who are drawn toward popular crossovers but also want the benefits electric vehicles offer. With 291 lb.-ft. of torque and four drive modes, the Niro EV’s robust electric powertrain gets drivers where they need to go – quickly – while enjoying advanced technology and connectivity in a stylish package that fits every lifestyle.

“I’m very pleased to present an award to Kia for highest EV ownership satisfaction in the mass market segment,” said Brent Gruber, Senior Director, Global Automotive at J.D. Power. “As the growth of vehicle electrification continues to shape the future of the of the automotive industry, the Kia Niro EV represents a standout model that checks all the right boxes for owners.”

The U.S. EVX Ownership Study, driven by a collaboration with PlugShare, sets the standard for benchmarking satisfaction with the critical attributes that affect the EV ownership experience. The overall EVX ownership index score measures electric vehicle owners’ satisfaction (on a 1,000-point scale) in premium and mass-market segments across seven factors: accuracy of stated battery range; availability of public charging stations; battery range; cost of ownership; driving enjoyment; ease of charging at home; and vehicle quality and reliability. This year’s study was fielded in October-November 2020 and surveyed 9,632 owners of 2015-2021 model year BEVs and PHEVs.

SOURCE: Kia