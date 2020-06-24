Kia Motors ranked #1 brand in industry in J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

Kia ranked number one in the industry1 today by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), with a reported 136 problems per 100 vehicles. And for the sixth consecutive year, Kia is the number one mass-market automotive brand. “An exceptional run,” said Dave Sargent, Vice President, Automotive Quality, J.D. Power.

Kia’s continued success in IQS was led by having two models – Forte and Soul — included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry. Kia also had segment-best performances from Forte (Compact Car), Sedona (Minivan), Sorento (Upper Midsize SUV) and Soul (Small SUV).

“Returning to number one in the industry and the top of J.D. Power’s U.S. Initial Quality Study among all mass-market brands for the sixth consecutive year is an enormous honor and a reminder to keep striving to be the best we can be,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North America & Kia Motors America. “With 4 segment winners – and 4 additional models ranking among the top three in their respective segments – Kia’s ‘Give It Everything’ brand philosophy continues to bear fruit in the extremely competitive automotive market.”

The annual report analyzed responses from 87,282 respondents with regards to 189 vehicle series across 26 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

1 Tied with Dodge.

