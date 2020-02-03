Kia Motors announces January global sales

Kia Motors Corporation has announced its January 2020 global sales results for passenger cars, recreational vehicles (RVs) and commercial vehicles, which saw 215,112 units sold, representing a 2.5 percent rise from January 2019.

Sales in Korea decreased to 37,050 units from 38,010 units during the same period last year, factoring in reduced working days in the country as a result of the long Lunar New Year holiday. The sales were led by the third-generation, all-new K5 fastback sedan that hit the market in December 2019, as well as the continued popularity of Seltos compact SUV.

Sales outside Korea rose by 3.6 percent to 178,062 units from 171,860 a year before. The Niro crossover SUV including its HEV and PHEV models contributed to the growth with a 27.5 percent increase with 9,587 units sold.

The Sportage SUV was Kia’s best-selling model globally with 29,996 units sold, followed by the Seltos with 25,499 units and the Rio (Pride) subcompact sedan with 18,980 units.

Recently launched models such as the K5, K7, Seltos, and Mohave SUV are increasingly in demand by customers for their groundbreaking design, performance and technology, all comprehensively available at competitive prices.

Kia Motors expects new sales momentum with a ‘golden cycle’ of new models helping the company counter the low-growth trend across the global auto industry.

SOURCE: Kia