Kia Motors America showcases performance, style and luxury through drifting demonstrations, high-performance autocross course and custom vehicle builds at the 2017 SEMA Show

Kia Motors America (KMA) transforms dreams into reality at the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show with custom vehicle builds and opportunities to experience the all-new Stinger GT. Attendees will have the opportunity to ride alongside professional Formula Drift drivers who will provide thrilling drifting demonstrations as well as experience the vehicle’s athletic performance first hand from behind the wheel on a challenging autocross course2. In advance of the Stinger going on sale this December,3 KMA invited West Coast Customs to modify and feature two highly customized works of art, one based on the Stinger GT and the other on the current Cadenza premium sedan. KMA also revealed a uniquely modified Stinger equipped with a host of parts and accessories from leading aftermarket suppliers.

“We are so thrilled to show off what Kia has become at SEMA because 2017 is a momentous year for our Kia brand,” said Justin Sohn, President and CEO of Kia Motors America. “We ranked #1 in quality for the second year in a row in JD Power’s Initial Quality Study, we are top three in Consumer Reports reliability and we are now introducing the all-new 2018 four-door Stinger Sports Fastback, Kia’s fastest ever and our first performance vehicle.”

“This year’s SEMA show demonstrates that Kia’s standout combination of performance and style is more than just a dream,” said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors America. “Kia’s specially modified and aftermarket-accessorized Stinger GT and seat time in our all-new high-performance sports fastback make Kia’s 2017 SEMA experience the top auto enthusiast’s playground.”

Kia Stinger GT Drifting and High-Performance Experience

Outside the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center, Kia has transformed a surrounding parking area (Gold Lot, located outside North Hall) into a drifting course and high-performance test tracks. Showgoers will get the chance to ride along with professional Formula Drift drivers as they effortlessly slide the special Stinger GTs around corners at speeds of nearly 50 mph1. Topping it all is the opportunity for SEMA attendees to get behind the wheel of the Stinger GT and to experience its outstanding performance on a complex autocross course. Participants will launch from 0 to 60 mph and then bring the car to a full stop using its high-performance Brembo brakes before pushing it through a series of challenging corners. For more details about Kia’s drifting and autocross experience, visit Kia.com.

Special Kia Stinger GT Wide Body

Bathed in layers of pearl blue metallic paint, the Stinger GT Wide Body is a specially modified work of art by legendary West Coast Customs. It takes the Stinger to a whole new level of visual excitement. Taking inspiration from the racing GT cars of the 1970s, this modern interpretation seamlessly blends tire accommodating wide fenders with the Stinger’s already narrow waist. Riding on a suspension that’s been lowered 1.4-inches up front and 1.2-inches in the rear, the Stinger GT Wide Body rides on 21-inch Keen forged wheels wrapped with high-performance tires. A lightweight carbon fiber aero kit and rear diffuser will keep the Stinger firmly planted at high speed, while the quad-port exhaust tips proclaim that this is no typical sports machine. Inside the driver-centric cockpit, the Stinger GT Wide Body includes custom blue leather seat piping, a distinct hand-stitched gray leather dash panel, alcantara-wrapped steering wheel as well as gloss black center console trim.

Special Kia Cadenza Obsidian

Highlighted with stunning copper accents inside and out, the special SEMA Cadenza Obsidian is crafted by legendary West Coast Customs and transforms Kia’s premium sedan into an artistic masterpiece. Riding on a lowered suspension with stiffened sport springs, this one-a-kind Cadenza rolls on custom 20-inch gloss-black Keen wheels with Cosmic Copper trim and is veiled in custom metallic black paint with ultra-dark ceramic window tint. Exquisitely detailed inside, the Cadenza Obsidian features a hand-stitched suede dashboard top panel, butter-soft brown leather seats with suede inserts as well as custom brown suede door panels. Complementing the Harmon Kardon4 630-watt premium sound system is a booming integrated subwoofer.

Stinger GT Federation

At the 2017 SEMA show, Kia will unveil the Stinger GT Federation, a uniquely modified Stinger outfitted with parts and accessories from leading aftermarket suppliers. The Stinger GT Federation celebrates Kia’s foray into making high-performance aftermarket parts available for purchase5 through the respective suppliers in conjunction with a vehicle launch. Performance-inspired exterior body accent kits by Air Design USA include a rear spoiler, rear diffuser and redesigned hood vents, which provide a stunning contrast to the custom creamy-orange paint scheme that proclaims the Stinger’s sporting intentions. A K&N cold-air intake and a low-restriction quad-tipped Borla exhaust help the Stinger breathe more freely and are designed to pump an additional 15 horsepower through the twin-turbo 3.3-liter engine, bringing the vehicle’s horsepower to an estimated 3806. Eibach springs, thicker antiroll bars and a reduced ride height aim to offer a more spirited driving experience, while aggressive staggered 20-inch TSW wheels shod with Falken tires round out the Stinger GT Federation’s visual and technical achievements.

