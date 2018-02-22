Kia Motors America announces record January certified pre-owned vehicle sales

Kia Motors America announced best-ever January Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle sales with 5,830 units sold, proving consumers continue to gravitate toward the brand’s award-winning lineup of vehicles. Kia’s popular Sportage and Sedona helped drive the brand’s sales with double-digit gains.

Autodata’s1 January CPO retail sales report confirms when it comes to pre-owned vehicles, Kia continues to attract attention with an overall 2.8-percent increase over the same period last year.

“Record January sales are further proof that Kia’s diverse lineup of world-class vehicles stand out from the crowd,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. “The brand’s industry-leading warranty coupled with a 150-point inspection provides consumers with added confidence when purchasing a CPO vehicle.”

Kia's CPO program accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer, and every vehicle undergoes a meticulous 150-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty2 and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage3. Whether it's the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento SUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

