Kia K4 wins 2024 Good Design Award

K4 wins 2024 Good Design Award in Transportation category

Kia has announced today that the Kia K4 compact sedan has won a 2024 Good Design Award in the Transportation category. The latest accolade further validates Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy and recognizes the brand’s dedication to inspiring customers with innovative, emotive products.

The Good Design Award judges singled out the Kia K4 for its “aura of authenticity, daring, vigor, and resilience” and “sense of power and dynamism. The judges also praised the innovative approach taken by Kia’s design team in the K4’s cabin, “where the conventional notion of a driver-centric cockpit converges with an unconventional layout, forging the distinct identity of the K4’s interior.”

“It is immensely gratifying for everyone at Kia to receive a 2024 Good Design Award for the Kia K4,” said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design. “As a brand, Kia has redefined itself through innovative design, and we continue to strive relentlessly to create vehicles that truly inspire our customers, engaging them emotionally, while also fulfilling their practical needs.”

The Kia K4 combines class-leading technology with cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and exceptional interior space. A strong powertrain line-up and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line provide a responsive driving experience.

Initiated in 1950, the Good Design Awards program is one of the longest-running design competitions in the world. Every year, the program selects a list of the very best product designs and graphics that have charted new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the marketplace.

For more information about the Good Design Awards, please visit the official website: https://www.good-designawards.com/

SOURCE: Kia