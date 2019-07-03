Kia hits back at car thieves with extra security step

Kia Motors Limited’s commitment to its customer’s vehicle security has been stepped up with the availability of a Faraday case for customers that purchase a new or used Kia model with a keyless entry system.

The KiaSafe case has been developed to stop thieves using relay attack devices to obtain the frequency from the car key to enable them to access the car in question. The case acts in a similar way to a Faraday cage, eliminating this possibility with a layer of metal within that blocks the device that thieves use.

As a global manufacturer Kia Motors Corporation is constantly working to improve and enhance the security of vehicles and whilst this particular problem is not a global one by any means, the company’s Research and Development engineers are working to ensure that future keyless entry systems are rendered as close to impervious to attack as possible.

The KiaSafe case is available from participating dealers during the handover process and is also available to purchase from dealers for £9.99 which means existing owners can also benefit.

David Hart, Customer Experience Manager at Kia Motors UK commented on the ingenuity that thieves can use to steal cars “The security of our customers’ vehicles comes second only to safety and we are as concerned about the hacking of keyless entry systems as customers, the police and the insurance industry.

“Whilst our current keyless entry systems do not have UWB or “sleep” buttons our engineers are developing additional levels of protection for future vehicles and these will be applied as soon as is feasible given production schedules and new model introductions.

“We encourage owners to adopt protection behaviours as advised by the Police – such as not leaving keyless entry fobs in the front door lock of their home or close to windows – and to use the KiaSafe to ensure their key fobs are rendered safe from hacking” added Hart.

SOURCE: Kia Motors