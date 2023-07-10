Kia Europe appoints Pierre-Martin Bos as Director PBV

Pierre-Martin Bos joins senior management team at Kia Europe as new Director PBV

Kia Europe has appointed Pierre-Martin Bos as its Director PBV. He will be working in the newly created position at Kia Europe from the regional headquarters in Frankfurt. As Senior Executive, Bos takes over the management of the dedicated team who have been laying the groundwork for the region since 2021.

To support the continued development of the B2B business for Kia, his main task is to lead the preparation of the European market for the availability of Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV). This highly innovative segment involves series-produced vehicles that can be optimised for a specific purpose. Kia plans to launch a mid-size dedicated PBV model in 2025 at a dedicated PBV production facility in Hwaseong. These fully networked, battery powered PBVs offer an interesting prospect, particularly in the light commercial vehicle and passenger transport sectors. Kia is entering the LCV market in Europe as a newcomer. Bos will help prepare for market readiness over the coming years and establish a sustainable network for a new type of ecosystem.

Bos brings more than twenty years of automotive industry expertise and experience, having successfully held several international positions with Stellantis and its predecessor brands since 1999. In his final post as Head of LCV & B2B, he managed activities for all Stellantis brands in the segment across the Middle East and Africa.

Bos said on his new role as Director PBV: “It is an honour, and I am thrilled to prepare the European market in this game-changing segment. Kia has already shown with electric vehicles how they can take the lead in a short time with superior technology. I am impressed by how the brand is engaging its customers every step of the way and achieving the highest levels of satisfaction on its journey to becoming a provider of sustainable mobility solutions. This is the driving force for me to prepare the market for PBV in Europe by building up a strong network of partners.”

Won-Jeong Jeong, President at Kia Europe, commented: “Kia is committed to innovating as a sustainable mobility solutions provider. With our unique PBV approach, we are offering the B2B market a whole new way to make use of sustainable and fully connected mobility. With Pierre-Martin Bos, we have found an experienced executive with a deep understanding of our customers. He will do important pioneering work that will help us to position Kia Europe even more broadly for the future.”

Bos studied Mechanical Engineering at I.S.A.T. and graduated in 1998 with a Masters in Engine Development at I.F.P. School in Paris, France. He then pursued an international management career with Fiat, Fiat Chrysler and Stellantis in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. As Managing Director of Fiat Professional, he shaped the LCV business in numerous European markets. Most recently, as Head of LCV & B2B at Stellantis, he helped establish a leading market position for the group in the Middle East and Africa region. Bos will take up his role at Kia Europe on 10 July, 2023.

SOURCE: Kia