Kia charges forward with electric models in 2020

With the new and updated e-Niro and the all-new Soul EV arriving in 2020, Kia will have two distinctive battery electric vehicles capable of 280 miles range or more on a full charge, emitting zero tailpipe emissions.

The original allocation of e-Niro models for the UK sold out within weeks of going on sale in 2019. In 2020, Kia Motors (UK) Limited has been promised sufficient supply to clear the existing 3,000 customer waiting list during the first six months of the year, with even more supply promised during the second half.

Priced at £34,495 (after PiCG), the new e-Niro benefits from LED headlights, Battery Heating System and an enhanced cabin package featuring 10.25″ Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Telematics System with UVO Connect Services and Ambient Lighting. Customers who are not on the existing waiting list will be able to order the car at dealerships now for delivery from the start of July next year.

With a price tag of £33,795 (after PiCG), the all-new Soul EV’s order-bank opened in July and deliveries are due to commence in April. It features improved specification and technology over the previous model and uses the same batteries and powertrain fitted to the e-Niro.

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Limited commented: ‘Since launching e-Niro at the beginning of the year, we have received unprecedented demand which has been a challenge to fulfil. As we enter 2020 with the Soul EV and e-Niro, we and our 190-strong dealer network are ready to meet customer demand for all-electric cars.’

SOURCE: Kia