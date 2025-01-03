Kia announces global sales record for 2024 and shares 2025 targets

Kia Corporation announced today global sales of 3,089,457 vehicles in 2024, posting a new annual global sales record

Kia Corporation announced today global sales of 3,089,457 vehicles in 2024, posting a new annual global sales record. This represents a 0.1 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Excluding special purpose vehicles, Kia’s 2024 sales in markets outside of Korea saw a one percent rise over the previous year, to 2,543,361 units. Sales in Korea totaled 540,010 units, a 4.2 percent decrease.

For December 2024, Kia’s global monthly sales increased 11.8 percent compared with the same period in 2023, to 240,537 vehicles.

Kia’s previous best yearly performance was recorded in 2023, with sales totaling 3,087,384 units. This included 2,518,016 units sold outside of Korea, and 563,660 vehicles in Korea.

The Sportage SUV topped the 2024 global sales rankings by model, selling 587,717 units, followed by the Seltos SUV (312,246 units), and the Sorento SUV (280,705 units).

The company’s best-ever annual sales was supported by the launch of competitive new models such as the Kia EV3, — as well as the new K4 sedan, and hybrid model of the Carnival MPV — along with stabilized industrial conditions and flexible business operations that increased vehicle production and supply.

In 2025, Kia is targeting global sales of 3,216,200 units. By region, the brand expects to sell 550,000 units in Korea and 2,658,000 vehicles overseas. Kia also expects to sell 8,200 special purpose vehicles.

Kia plans to solidify its EV leadership and maintain its sales momentum by expanding its EV lineup, successfully launching strategic models, and fostering the growth of its PBV business.

2024 Sales Results

Region Dec. ’24 Dec. ’23 Y/y Change Nov. ’24 M/m Change 2024 2023 Y/y

Change Korea 46,070 44,803 2.8% 48,015 -4.1% 540,010 563,660 -4.2% Outside of Korea 193,887 169,758 14.2% 215,595 -10.1% 2,543,361 2,518,016 1.0% SPV Sales 580 595 -2.5% 576 0.7% 6,086 5,708 6.6% Global 240,537 215,156 11.8% 264,186 -9.0% 3,089,457 3,087,384 0.1%

2025 Sales Targets

Region 2025 Targets 2024 Results Korea 550,000 540,010 Outside of Korea 2,658,000 2,543,361 Special Purpose Vehicles 8,200 6,086 Global 3,216,200 3,089,457

* Sales results are based on wholesale unless otherwise specified

* Monthly sales figures provided in this release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis. Data may be subject to future update

* With the change in business results categorization in 2023, special purpose vehicle sales are recorded separately

* Special purpose vehicles (SPV) include various specialized vehicles. Sales figures account for sales in Korea and overseas markets

SOURCE: Kia