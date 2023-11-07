Kenworth makes new Advanced Driver Assistance System features available for Kenworth T680

Kenworth recently announced the latest iteration of its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is now available for Kenworth T680s

Kenworth recently announced the latest iteration of its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is now available for Kenworth T680s.

The enhancements are part of the Bendix® Fusion™ system and feature Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go™. When a commercial truck follows a lead vehicle in cruise control, this enhancement enables the system to apply braking to maintain a safe following distance and will bring the truck to a complete stop, if necessary, and will hold the truck in place. When the truck can move forward, it will automatically accelerate to the vehicle set speed without driver intervention and maintain a safe following distance.

In the event a truck departs the roadway, the new Highway Departure Braking to Zero feature will provide an audible chime and apply braking to reduce vehicle speed if the vehicle begins departing the roadway. In some circumstances, the system may reduce the vehicle speed to a full stop until the driver re-engages.

“Driver assistance systems play a key role in making commercial trucks easier and less fatiguing to operate,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “These new features will complement safe driving behavior and provide drivers more convenience operating in cruise control.”

In addition to these new features, Kenworth is building upon its previous driver assistance system offerings with improved Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and more. Kenworth’s ADAS driver technology suite includes Collision Mitigation, designed to alert the driver to nearby vehicles and objects so pre-emptive braking action can be taken; Lane Departure Warning, providing continual monitoring of the truck’s location to prevent lane drift, and Side Object Detection, alerting the driver with audible and visual notifications to help with safe navigation and lane changes.

Advanced driver assistance technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle safety technology replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times.

SOURCE: Kenworth