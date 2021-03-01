Kenworth electric K270E and K370E vehicles eligible for $85,000 voucher incentive under 2021 CARB HVIP

The new Kenworth K270E Class 6 and K370E Class 7 battery electric vehicles qualify for a $85,000 voucher incentive available to qualifying California purchasers from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The significant financial incentive is offered through the 2021 CARB Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

The Kenworth K270E and K370E battery electric vehicles offer direct-drive motors rated at 355 hp for the K270E and 469 hp for the K370E. The electric powertrain is available with high-density battery packs of 141kWh and 282kWh that deliver up to 100 and 200-mile range, respectively.

The new models utilize a DC fast-charging system capable of fast re-charge in as quick as one-hour, which make the Kenworth K270E and K370E cabovers ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations. End-of-shift and overnight AC charging is also offered.

To receive a voucher, vehicle purchasers and participating dealers must meet all applicable project requirements identified in the HVIP Implementation Manual.

SOURCE: Kenworth