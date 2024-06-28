Juke and Ariya honored by the Association of Auto & Moto Media, Nissan rewarded by two eTrophies 2024

Nissan received double recognition during the third edition of the eTrophies by the Association of Auto & Moto Media, which distinguished the best electrified cars of the year

The third eTrophies by the Association of Auto & Moto Media (AM-AM) were awarded on Thursday, June 6, in Paris. From mini city cars to large SUVs, no fewer than 21 different models were in competition this year. After 48 hours of workshops, evaluations, and tests, the jury of 25 expert journalists rewarded the best electrified cars of the year.

Nissan is one of the few manufacturers to receive two eTrophies in 2024. Two iconic models from Nissan’s electrified range were indeed honored by the Association of Auto & Moto Media: the Juke Hybrid and the 100% electric Ariya.

Nissan Juke Hybrid: 2024 eTrophy for Best Ergonomics

This year, the interior of Nissan’s iconic urban crossover underwent significant modifications, including a redesigned central console and driver focused dashboard. The interior also benefited from new Alacantara® material and improved finishes. The Juke now features next-generation connectivity with a larger central screen and additional features.

The JUKE N-Sport’s combimeter has grown to 12.3 inch featuring speed dials & other key information to enhance the cockpit appreciated by Juke drivers. The high-resolution screen (1920 x 720 pixels) allows the driver to configure the display to organize navigation information according to their preferences.

The infotainment screen now measures 12.3 inches and has been tilted 8° toward the driver to bring touch controls within easy reach. The new infotainment system features a more intuitive home screen that can be customized with widgets, allowing users quick access to frequently used functions, similar to their smartphone screen, without sacrificing physical controls such as heating and air conditioning. Additionally, the infotainment system now includes voice recognition with “natural language understanding.” Wireless Android Auto connectivity is now available alongside wireless Apple CarPlay. Another feature appreciated by the jury is a shortcut button for customizing driving aids in just two clicks.

Nissan Ariya: 2024 eTrophy for Best Interior

With its lounge-like interior, Nissan’s first 100% electric crossover offers a comfortable and refined zero-emission experience in an ambiance reminiscent of a Japanese salon, highly appreciated by the jury.

The Nissan Ariya boasts the most spacious cabin in its segment. From exceptional legroom to the panoramic sunroof and electrically adjustable center console, the Ariya’s design redefines the concepts of comfort and elegance.

The clean dashboard design seamlessly integrates with the cabin shape, maintaining an elegant feel. It incorporates haptic controls that combine tactile action with feedback, along with a new gear selector that fits in the palm of the driver’s hand for a relaxed driving position. The display consists of a dual 12.3-inch screen setup to ensure that important vehicle information, such as battery charge, range, and navigation, should be easily accessible.

SOURCE: Nissan