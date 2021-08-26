Juice Technology establishes French subsidiary Juice France

Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in portable charging stations for electric vehicles, is beefing up its business ventures in Europe by founding the subsidiary Juice France headquartered in Villepinte near Paris

Juice Technology AG, producer of electric charging stations and software and the market leader in portable charging stations for electric vehicles, is beefing up its business ventures in Europe by founding the subsidiary Juice France headquartered in Villepinte near Paris. The move signifies much more for the company than simply establishing presence in yet another country.

For over seven years now, Juice Technology AG has repeatedly put its expertise to the test and demonstrated its in-depth know-how, launching innovative, high-quality products and solutions that offer the industry whole new opportunities. These efforts focus unwaveringly on advancing development in the electric mobility sector, pro-actively shaping the market to the benefit of consumers, and offering users of electric vehicles the best charging solutions at any time. “Juice’s secret is that we always consistently develop our products from the user’s standpoint. Charging needs to be simple, safe, reliable, and accessible to everyone,” says Christoph Erni, founder of Juice Technology AG and CEO of the Juice Group.

It’s no surprise that this successful firm with its reliable technology has made a name for itself around the globe not only among end-customers, but also with major automakers – thanks not least, for example, to the JUICE BOOSTER 2 being the first mobile 22-kW charging station in the world to be successfully tested and certified by the TÜV SÜD independent inspection organisation. In comparative consumer product testing as well, by organisations like vergleich.org and ADAC, Juice charging stations regularly claim the winner’s circle. Add to these accolades a number of awards, such as the German Design Award 2020 for the JUICE BOOSTER 2, and the “Best Places to Work” award for Juice as an employer, in both 2020 and 2021.

Juice France strengthens Juice’s presence in Europe

“France is a very large and important market that we can now tap into much more systematically thanks to our own subsidiary, notes a delighted Erni. He knows that French clientele would place particular importance on having support in their own country, and especially in their own language. This is why founding Juice France has such major significance.

Leading the new subsidiary will be Oliver Büntig as Managing Director of Juice France. A seasoned expert in automotive engineering and data management, with extensive experience as a tier 1 supplier to clients such as Airbus, Renault, John Deere, and Faurecia. Büntig has plainly proven his prowess in business development over the past 20 years. His methods for organising sales, marketing and management processes are extremely valuable, and will also benefit the new subsidiary launched in France.

“Decision-makers and public policy-makers today are heavily backing efforts to promote electric mobility in France. They aim to have 600,000 all-electric vehicles and 400,000 plug-in hybrids on the road by 2022 – an ambitious goal that we as a producer of charging infrastructure strong support,” explains Büntig.

Broad-scale expansion of the nation’s electric charging infrastructure will be one of the major challenges. To achieve this aim, French authorities have set themselves the target of having 100,000 charging stations installed and open to the public by the end of 2021.

“We see in France that the market is evolving. Operators of electric cars seek flexibility as well as safety and reliability, and don’t want to have to depend exclusively on public charging stations. Portable charging devices like our JUICE BOOSTER 2 respond to this trend, enabling EV drivers to charge anywhere – at home, at the office, or while travelling – with our Swiss pocketknife of e-mobility,” explains Büntig.

Juice Technology AG enjoys worldwide presence at multiple locations with its own branch offices, subsidiaries and partner companies, and also has a global network of resellers at its disposal. The company’s in-house workforce meanwhile numbers 200 employees active in development, production, marketing, sales and logistics. The Juice Group is now expanding to include Juice France SAS.

Juice France – facts and figures:

Country: Juice Technology has founded its Juice France subsidiary to strengthen the company’s presence and promote sales in France and the country’s overseas departments and territories. Offices: The team recently moved into premises near the Paris Nord 2 International Business Park. The company’s new French subsidiary is located in the town of Villepinte, close to Charles de Gaulle Airport. Management: As Managing Director of Juice France, Oliver Büntig is responsible for establishing his team in France and expanding Juice’s activities throughout France. Products: With a portfolio offering the entire product range from Juice, initial focus will be on the portable wallbox JUICE BOOSTER 2 that is marketed worldwide. This versatile charging station allows electric cars to charge from any conventional household or industrial socket outlet anywhere in the world. The charger is equipped for automatic detection of socket input current, is waterproof and dustproof (to protection rating IP 67), and driveover-resistant to wheel loads of up to three tonnes. JUICE BOOSTER 2 is the world’s first portable charging station in the 22 kW class to have been tested by TÜV SÜD for compliance with IEC 62752 Ed. 1 2016 including AMD1 2018.

SOURCE: Juice Technology