Juice Booster 2: A portable charging station to charge at home safely

E-mobility is experiencing a rapid breakthrough in the UK. Demand for electric vehicles in the UK is steadily rising, partly due to the increasing availability of more affordable e-car models. This means that millions of motorists will need a network of local plug-in charging points in the future, as two in five UK households do not have their own driveway – even more in urban areas.

Although the expansion and development of public charging infrastructure will play a key role in the uptake of electric mobility in the short term, charging will mainly take place at home and at work in the future. For everyday charging, the focus is on the home AC charging station, whether wall-mounted or portable – so that you can charge flexibly on the go, wherever there is a socket. But how can we charge at home safely?

Charging at home with a 22kW portable charging station

With Juice Booster 2, the portable 22 kW charging station, charging at a conventional household socket is much safer than with an ordinary emergency charging cable. Why? Because the Juice Booster 2 is protected against overheating. Juice adapter plugs for household sockets are equipped with active temperature monitoring, which reliably protects the supply line from overheating.

If overheating is detected, the Juice Booster 2 shuts down the charging process in a controlled manner. This means there is no sudden shutdown, which could damage both the charging station and the vehicle.

Once the temperature of the poles has dropped to a normal level, it will resume the normal charging operation. The built-in technology shuts the device down immediately in the case of life-threatening alternating current faults.

Whether at home or on the road with the Juice Booster 2 you can automatically charge correctly at any conventional household or industrial socket, always with the maximum available charging power and maximum safety.

Under ideal conditions, the battery will be fully charged in 3-4 hours. Juice Booster 2 is also a 3-in-1 solution that in addition to a portable charging station for travelling, works as a type 2 charging cable for public charging stations and as a fixed wall charger for the garage, where the car is usually parked longer.

TECHNICAL DATA

Dimensions: Diameter: 70 mm, Length: 225 mm

Weight: 1.0 kg excluding cables, 3.2 kg with cables and plugs

Input current: 230V 6 – 32 A (1-phase), 400 V 6 – 32 A (3-phase) AC

Power output: 1.4 – 22.0 kW AC depending on input current

Protection class / FI / safety: IP67 / RCD DC 6 mA, RCD AC/DC 30 mA / Protective conductor monitoring

Colour: Metallic anthracite

Charging mode: Mode 2 in accordance with IEC 62752

Mains-end plug: Rubber caps / Black cable currently available with 12 self-detecting adapters, 1.4 m supply cable.

Vehicle-end connector: Type 2 (EN 62196) cable length 3.1 m.

