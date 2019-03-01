Jörg Sommer appointed as CEO Streetscooter

As of April 1, automobile expert Jörg Sommer, previously COO at US electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Chanje, will be moving from California to Aachen to join StreetScooter’s management team as a new CEO. While Jörg Sommer will focus on fostering growth, extending production and internationalization at StreetScooter, former CEO Achim Kampker will concentrate on developing new e-mobility concepts and technologies, as well as research and cooperation with the scientific community. Other members of the StreetScooter GmbH management team remain unchanged. Arndt Stegmann (CFO, Chief Financial Officer) remains responsible for finance and Fabian Schmitt (CTO, Chief Technical Officer) remains responsible for technology.

Thomas Ogilvie, Board Member for Corporate Incubations at Deutsche Post DHL Group, whose responsibilities include StreetScooter, underlines: “StreetScooter is a great success. At this stage we are preparing for the future by combining Achim Kampker’s research orientation with Jörg Sommer’s strong international e-mobility knowhow. This sets the stage for research and practice to come together to explore great potential for the future of StreetScooter.”

Achim Kampker, new Chief Innovation Officer at StreetScooter, adds: “We have achieved a great deal in recent years and have developed from being a start-up to becoming Germany’s leading manufacturer of electric utility vehicles. Above all, our recipe for success has always been our unconventional approach to our customers’ needs, innovative mobility concepts and a close exchange of ideas with the scientific community. To make sure that continues to be the case, I will focus entirely on these issues in future.”

Jörg Sommer, CEO StreetScooter GmbH, says: “After years in California working for startups and given my German OEM experience, joining StreetScooter is a homecoming for me. StreetScooter is a success story of innovation, dreaming big, entrepreneurship and making the world a better place. I am honored to be joining this daring team in Germany as we get ready to expand access to zero emission transportation.”

An early proponent of electric mobility, Jörg Sommer has over ten years of experience in building businesses in that arena for Renault and VW Group focused on key international markets. Specifically, Jörg was Head of Group Electric Mobility for Volkswagen Group globally where he oversaw the US, European, and Chinese markets for VW, Audi and other brands of the VW Group reporting to the Group Board level of VW. Prior to his time at Volkswagen, he worked as the Brand Director, Upper and Electric Vehicles at Renault Group. Earlier in his career Jörg was at Daimler where he held leadership roles in Product Marketing and Product Strategy. An industrial engineer by training with a degree from Technical University (TU) of Berlin, Jörg also holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

SOURCE: DHL