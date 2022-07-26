JOLT and ADS-TEC Energy celebrate the success of their strategic partnership with the opening of an ultra-fast charging station at ESSO in Stuttgart

Ultra-fast charging of electric cars will soon be possible everywhere in inner cities: ADS-TEC Energy, a leader in battery-buffered ultra-fast charging technology and Munich-based JOLT Energy announcing the opening of a new site at an ESSO filling station in Stuttgart as part of its strategic partnership. The first installations at service stations in the Netherlands and Germany has already begun. Distribution in the USA is in preparation.

JOLT Energy and ADS-TEC Energy (Nasdaq: ADSE), as part of their strategic partnership, announce that the introduction of ultra-fast charging stations in major European cities and the United States is gaining momentum. Latest example is the opening of an ultra-fast battery-buffered charging station, a so-called ChargeBox, on 26 July at an ESSO filling station in Stuttgart.

ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures ultra-fast, battery-buffered charging stations that charge modern electric cars as well at power-limited grids in minutes instead of hours. The Munich-based charging network operator JOLT buys, and operates ADS-TEC Energy’s battery and charging technology. In addition, both companies are cooperating on the development of advanced mobile, ultra-fast charging stations.

JOLT has already started to deploy the battery-buffered ADS-TEC Energy ultra-fast charging stations: They will be installed at the EG Group’s ESSO service stations in Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Dresden, Duesseldorf and Nuremberg as well as at TAMOIL stations in the Netherlands. JOLT is also cooperating with ADS-TEC Energy, the consultant Pataki-Cahill and engineering giant AECOM on the expansion in the United States. JOLT aims to install and operate up to 5,000 ultra-fast charging stations over the next 5 years.

Maurice Neligan, CEO of JOLT Energy Group: “This partnership allows JOLT to accelerate the deployment of its charging network in cities and urban areas. For us, speed of deployment and the flexibility to provide high quality ultra-fast charging in large population centers is key. ADS-TEC Energy’s intelligent charging and battery technology is best in class, in terms of power, quietness and charging time, as well as being supported by a highly competent team of engineers and specialists. This is a great example of two companies complimenting each other to leverage growth opportunities in an emerging and dynamic market.”

Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy: “We are looking forward to enabling broad acceptance of e-mobility in Europe and the USA through ultra-fast charging options in almost all places together with JOLT. JOLT’s management team has outstanding know-how, and the sales and operating concept is flexible and innovative. The fact that JOLT was able to win TAMOIL and one of the world’s leading independent convenience retailers, EG Group for our solution speaks for itself.”

SOURCE: ADS-TEC Energy