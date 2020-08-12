Johnson Controls appoints Diane Schwarz as Chief Information Officer

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, today announced Diane Schwarz has joined the Company as its chief information officer (CIO).

In this role Schwarz will be responsible for leading an integrated, reliable, business-aligned information technology (IT) organization. She will develop and execute an enterprise-wide IT strategy that continues to merge technology operations to ensure a strong foundation for Johnson Controls to scale and achieve its global growth objectives.

Schwarz most recently served as Senior Vice President & Chief Digital and Information Officer at Hunt Consolidated, a privately held Global Energy and Real Estate company.

Previously, she served as Vice President & Chief Information Officer for Textron, an industrial, aerospace and defense manufacturer. Earlier in her career Schwarz worked for Bell Helicopter, Sonitrol Corporation, Honeywell, Nestle Foods and Ernst & Young.

“Diane is a seasoned global business leader who will help Johnson Controls anticipate sweeping technological changes and identify opportunities for our IT team to innovate and deliver world-class customer service,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. As our suite of connected solutions continues to be enhanced and we leverage our tailored services and capabilities under our new dynamic digital architecture, OpenBlue, Diane’s leadership will play a vital role in liaising with our product and engineering groups to serve as a hub for innovation and business enablement.”

Schwarz received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Notre Dame and her MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

SOURCE: Johnson Controls