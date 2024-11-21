JMEV brand launch event in Myanmar

Along with Myanmar's constant deepen of its initiative for green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly travel, new energy vehicles are increasingly favored by local people

Along with Myanmar’s constant deepen of its initiative for green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly travel, new energy vehicles are increasingly favored by local people. The tax exemption policy on imported electric vehicles has further propelled the electric vehicle market based on the green environmental concepts. As the rapid global expansion of the new energy vehicle industry, China’s electric vehicle brand JMEV has achieved significant breakthroughs in the Myanmar market.

On November 14, 2024, the grand brand launch and product promotion event was held in Yangon, officially announcing JMEV’s entry into the Myanmar market. That evening, over 600 guests, including members of the Myanmar Industrial Association, automotive industry partners, media representatives, and VIPs attended the event. The launch of JMEV brand has raised awareness and support from Myanmar’s automotive industry. With its outstanding performance and environmentally-friendly features, JMEV actively responds to the Myanmar government’s green travel initiative, dedicated to providing low-carbon and environmentally-friendly travel solutions to the people of Myanmar. JMEV’s launch marks further expansion and deepened cooperation of the JMCG new energy vehicle in the Myanmar market.

The models launched in Myanmar are EV3 and EVEASY. With the impressive driving range, the high energy efficiency, and the comfortable driving experience, JMEV products meet the diverse needs of the Myanmar market for new energy vehicles. competitively priced, JMEV products are designed with advanced technologies and offering high-value choices to Myanmar consumers.

Great Motors has opened an exclusive showroom for JMEV brand. JMCG will closely collaborate with Great Motors to jointly promote the popularization and application of new energy vehicles in the country.

The launch of JMCG new energy vehicles not only demonstrates our support for the Myanmar government’s initiatives but also deepens economic cooperation between China and Myanmar. JMCG will continue to uphold its brand philosophy of “Practicality, Persistence, Innovation, For People,” contributing to the development of Myanmar’s society and economy.

SOURCE: JMCG