JMC Grand Avenue heading to Bahrain

Recently, the first batch of 24 units of Grand Avenue pickups has been sent to Bahrain, which is the beginning of the cooperation between JMC and YKA group, the largest group of Bahrain. With over 80 years of experience in automobile industry and enjoying an excellent reputation in the Middle East, YKA group will turn on the new chapter of JMC, bringing latest JMC pickup product to users in Bahrain.

JMC Grand Avenue Pickup, equipped with a Ford PUMA 2.3T diesel engine, fuses exceptional performance with modern design, aiming to bring limitless possibilities into life. JMC is dedicated to supply the high-quality products and after-sales support.

May Grand Avenue Pickup become the new scenery in Bahrain and provide an extraordinary driving experience for customers!

SOURCE: JMC