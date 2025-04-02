JLR’s statement on tariffs

Our luxury brands have global appeal and our business is resilient, accustomed to changing market conditions. Our priorities now are delivering for our clients around the world and addressing these new US trading terms.
SOURCE: JLR
Statement on tariffs
