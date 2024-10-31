JLR’s hybrid vehicle retail sales up 29% in H1 FY25 as more clients prepare for electrification

JLR reports growing demand for plug‑in hybrid models, with global retail sales for the first half of the financial year up 29% compared to the prior year, as more customers use the technology as a stepping stone towards battery electric vehicles (BEV)

For the Range Rover brand, global PHEV retail sales were up 47% in the first half of this financial year, while plug‑in electric hybrid Defender global retail sales were up 23% compared to the previous financial year.

This builds upon accelerated growth of JLR’s global PHEV sales, which increased 59% year‑on‑year in FY24 vs. FY23, while new Range Rover plug‑in electric hybrid retails nearly doubled over the same period.

Demand is growing for our plug‑in electric hybrid models as customers become more accustomed to electrification. PHEVs offer performance, fuel economy and low emissions, with zero emissions while driving in pure electric mode. They also give clients the opportunity to adapt to a new ownership experience, including home and public charging, ahead of the launch of our next generation fully electric vehicles.

JLR is able to offer a range of fuel options to meet the energy transition dynamics of each market, and we will offer a pure electric variant of each nameplate by 2030 with the aim of reaching carbon net zero by 2039.

Mark Camilleri, Director of Electrification Services

With its modular longitudinal architecture (MLA) on which Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are built, JLR will offer clients internal combustion engine (ICE), plug‑in electric hybrid and soon, battery electric vehicle (BEV) options, well into the next decade.

The PHEV variant of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport can drive in pure electric mode for up to 70 miles*. This far exceeds the average daily 20 miles UK drivers cover**.

JLR currently has over 48,000 clients on the waiting list for Range Rover Electric, which is the first in a line‑up of zero emissions luxury electric vehicles from its brands.

SOURCE: JLR