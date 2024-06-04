JLR launches Sustainability Innovation Challenge to engage innovators for pioneering mobility and automotive solutions

JLR has launched its first Sustainability Innovation Challenge, to engage innovators, startups and other organisations in developing and collaborating on sustainable solutions for the luxury mobility sector

JLR has launched its first Sustainability Innovation Challenge, to engage innovators, startups and other organisations in developing and collaborating on sustainable solutions for the luxury mobility sector.

The challenge aims to foster collaboration between innovators across sectors and institutions, to drive creativity and accelerate development and implementation of sustainable solutions for JLR’s customers and operations.

As part of its Reimagine strategy, JLR has defined a clear vision to become proud creators of modern luxury and be a carbon net zero business by 2039. Global collaboration and collective creativity can solve the challenges of tomorrow and make sustainable modern luxury a reality.

JLR opened a UK innovation hub in partnership with Plug and Play, as part of its Open Innovation strategy which launched in 2022, designed to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability through a growing global ecosystem of innovators.

Through Open Innovation, JLR can test and accelerate the implementation of new sustainable technologies and business models on Electrification, Connectivity, Digital Services, Metaverse, Industry 4.0, Talent and Sustainability.

Focusing on harnessing creativity and innovation to create a positive real-world impact, the Sustainability Innovation Challenge welcomes submissions from start-ups, academia and stakeholders.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to showcase concepts which demonstrate:

Innovation and creativity: Uniqueness and creativity of the proposed solution.

Uniqueness and creativity of the proposed solution. Impact: Potential environmental, social and economic impact of the innovation.

Potential environmental, social and economic impact of the innovation. Feasibility: Practicality of implementing the solution within JLR’s operations.

Practicality of implementing the solution within JLR’s operations. Scalability: Ability to scale to address broader sustainability challenges.

This innovation challenge means more than just groundbreaking solutions – it signifies a profound step towards a future where sustainability is at the forefront of our industry. We invite you join us, and together we can pioneer sustainable solutions that shape a brighter and greener tomorrow for generations to come. ANDREA DEBBANE<

DIRECTOR OF SUSTAINABILITY AT JLR

Announced at Plug and Play’s annual Mobility Expo in May, the Challenge will run for five months, culminating in a pitch day and winner selection at Birmingham Tech Week (21st – 25th October).

Successful trailblazers can expect to initiate proof-of-concepts, receive strategic funding and gain access to JLR’s innovative R&D resources.

To find out more or take part visit the JLR Challenge website.

SOURCE: JLR