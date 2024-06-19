JLR announces ‘Global Supplier Excellence Awards’ winners

Annual Global Supplier Excellence Awards held at Classic Works Coventry, celebrated the collective contribution and impact of our supply base toward achieving a robust and sustainable global supply chain

For the eighth year, JLR hosted the annual Global Supplier Excellence Awards, celebrating over 50 of its top strategic suppliers for their impact and contribution towards the company’s most profitable year on record. Six winners were recognised for their extraordinary contribution in cost transformation, operational delivery and sustainability for the business.

JLR celebrated the outstanding achievements of its global supply chain on Tuesday 18 June, which took place at Classic Works with guest host, Amanda Stretton.

It has been an incredible year for JLR and we cannot celebrate such huge success without acknowledging the tangible impact delivered by our fantastic supply base. Last night really was an opportunity to celebrate our very best suppliers, their commitment to JLR, and the hard work which has enabled us as a business to outperform and achieve a new level of success. I have witnessed an overwhelming sense of collaboration and accountability from our suppliers since our last event, which indicates the progress we have made within our global supply chain. Tobias Moch, JLR CChief Procurement Officer

Following from the previous year, the Supplier Excellence Awards were based on JLR’s Creators’ Code values. This year, along with the five core values (Customer Love; Unity; Integrity; Growth; Impact) to award their top performing suppliers, JLR introduced an additional award; the “Exceptional Creators Award”. This new award was introduced to highlight a supplier who has received nominations across multiple categories and exemplifies outstanding behaviours in all aspects of their work with JLR, fully demonstrating all aspects of the Creator’s Code.

Customer Love rewards suppliers who demonstrate passion and care for clients. Unity rewards suppliers who consistently demonstrate that they work collectively as a single team. Integrity rewards suppliers for their trust by speaking openly and honestly, with respect for others at the forefront of their daily operations. Growth rewards those who proactively take the initiative to facilitate efficiency and change through providing honest feedback, and finally Impact, rewards those who truly make a difference.

Tobias added: The next financial year will be one of true transformation as we strive to deliver our commitments in outstanding customer love, profitable growth and sustainability across our entire enterprise. From value optimisation and a best-in-class aftermarket service, to hitting our CO2e targets and embodying our zero-tolerance policy towards modern slavery, the role that our supply base will play in this journey is crucial. Tobias Moch, JLR CChief Procurement Officer

SOURCE: JLR