JLR announces 300 new jobs in the Midlands to support growing Range Rover production and development of next gen EVs

JLR is recruiting 300 new technician roles at its Solihull, Gaydon and Whitley facilities to support increased Range Rover production and the testing and maintenance of new BEVs

JLR has today announced it is recruiting 300 new technicians and test engineers in the West Midlands. The roles will support the continued growth of Range Rover production and development of next generation electric models.

Of the 300 roles, the UK-based luxury car manufacturer is recruiting around 100 maintenance technicians for its Solihull plant to operate and maintain highly automated, precision, production facilities in a new body shop costing around £130m. The new body shop will support an intended increase in Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production by 30% in future quarters.

Alongside this, technicians will also be trained to work on an additional approximately £70m new body production system to support production of the highly anticipated new electric Range Rover at Solihull.

In addition, JLR is recruiting around 200 technicians and test engineers to be based at its Gaydon Engineering Centre and Whitley Powertrain facility, where they will support with testing and development of JLR’s next generation electric vehicles as part of JLR’s global family of over 38,000 colleagues.

All the technicians and test engineers will be upskilled with electrification training as part of JLR’s Future Skills Programme, to ensure they are equipped with vital skills for the production and maintenance of electric vehicles.

Executive Director of Industrial Operations Barbara Bergmeier said: ‘’Solihull and Gaydon are at the heart of our global operations and these roles are an opportunity for talented individuals to be part of our transformation to electrification. I am extremely excited to welcome a new cohort of individuals to develop their skills and join our family of proud creators of some of the most desirable modern luxury vehicles.’’

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands commented: “It’s great news that JLR are doubling down on their commitment to our region with this new announcement supporting the Range Rover and future of Electric Vehicles. The West Midlands is blessed with an exceptionally talented workforce and so I’m so pleased this has been recognised by JLR as they continue to broaden employment opportunities for local people here. The investment JLR is making will boost skills, prosperity, and opportunity for even more families in the months and years ahead.”

JLR is investing £15bn over five years in JLR’s industrial footprint, vehicle programmes, autonomous, AI and digital technologies and people skills.

This includes the transformation of its Solihull, Wolverhampton and Halewood manufacturing facilities to produce electric vehicles.

The next electric vehicles to launch will be the new Range Rover BEV, for which pre-order books open later this year. This will be followed by the first of three reimagined modern luxury electric Jaguars, which will be a 4-door GT built in Solihull, UK.

SOURCE: JLR