Jeep® introduces Wrangler for MY21

Wrangler gains enhanced safety features and increased off-road capabilities for MY21

2021 is a special year for Jeep® as the brand marks its 80th birthday with a celebration of eight decades of 4×4 leadership, open-air freedom and adventure. While looking back at past endeavours, Jeep is updating the Wrangler for model year 21 (MY21) with the introduction of enhanced safety features, increased off-road capabilities and a range of new colours, as well as introducing the new 80th anniversary edition.

Jeep Wrangler MY21

For MY21, all Jeep Wrangler models will be fitted with the 2.0-litre 272hp Euro6D final petrol engine, combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This new engine results in CO 2 emission ranging between 243-251g/km, a reduction of 10g/km over the previous generation, when fitted to the Sahara, Overland and the new 80th Anniversary models, while the off-road focused Rubicon emits between 261-271g/km CO 2 .

To assist on-road driving, enhanced additional safety features are now included as standard across the UK Wrangler range. These include the addition of adaptive cruise control (ACC) with stop and go, accident emergency braking (AEB) and auto high beam.

Off-road driving has also been enhanced with a series of new features added to the Wrangler range as standard, making it even easier to go anywhere and do anything. Selec-Speed control, an off-road cruise control, allows the driver to maintain a steady speed during rock crawling and other types of low speed manoeuvring. A selectable tyre fill alert can now be set through the 8.4-inch touchscreen. Ideal for off-road adventurers who deflate the tyre pressures to get grip on off road courses when traversing mud and rocks, the system will give an audible warning when the desired tyre pressures have been reached.

Exclusively available on the Rubicon, the new Off-Road+ (OR+) mode provides unique powertrain and chassis tuning. Specifically tailored for high range ‘sand’ performance and low range ‘rock’ activity, OR+ adjusts the ABS, ESC, accelerator pedal, traction control and transmission calibrations . Sand mode is enabled when OR+ is activated while in 4H gear and rock mode is enabled when OR+ is activated while in 4Low.

A new range of body colours, Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green, are now available on the Wrangler range, paying homage to the models history. Nacho will also be available as a limited run, exclusively on the Rubicon.

Jeep Wrangler 80th Anniversary

The iconic Jeep Wrangler is also available as an 80th Anniversary special-edition model, featuring Neutral Grey Metallic grille, headlight and fog light bezels and specific 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels with Granite Crystal accents. Full LED high-visibility headlights with auto high beam control, body-colour hardtop and the 80th Anniversary badge on the front wheel arches help to mark out this commemorative special-edition model, along with a commemorative plaque on the rear swing gate.

The interior features black leather seats with tungsten stitching and the 80th Anniversary badge, along with a leather wrapped dashboard featuring contrast stitching and Berber floor mats. Standard technology content includes the Uconnect™ 8.4 NAV system with 8.4-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT display and a 9-speaker Alpine audio system with a 552W subwoofer.

Standard safety features include blind spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, Keyless Enter ‘N Go™, forward collision warning, advanced brake assist and adaptive cruise control with stop.

Like all variants in the Wrangler line-up, the 80th anniversary edition is Trail Rated – the brand’s guarantee of a model’s superior go-anywhere capability. Featuring the Jeep Command-Trac four-wheel-drive system it uses the Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case to continuously monitor and manage the torque sent to the front and rear wheels to ensure the Wrangler can master even the most challenging off-road tracks.

A year of exclusive events and services for all members of the Jeep family

This year will see the Jeep community come together with a series of dedicated initiatives and events, bringing customers and enthusiasts even closer to the Jeep tradition. The first such initiative is Jeep Wave, a new programme offering Jeep owners exclusive services and special benefits to enhance their sense of belonging to the community at the heart of the Jeep experience around the world.

Included as standard on all new Jeep vehicles purchased or leased in 2021 by retail customers, the main benefits of Jeep Wave include the first three scheduled vehicle services , three years roadside assistance, access to a dedicated premium customer service call center and priority entry to brand events and partnerships.

Jeep Wave is marked out by a logo inspired by the traditional greeting of Jeep owners – a raised hand waving, or two or four fingers extended upward from the steering wheel. This gesture of friendship is part of Jeep history, and ‘Jeepers’ are proud to uphold this tradition.

SOURCE: Jeep