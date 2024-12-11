Jameel Motors to launch Geely Farizon SV electric van in the UK

Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands seeking a global platform for growth, and Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Farizon Auto), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, have signed an agreement to distribute new energy commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom

Farizon, established in 2016, has earned a market-leading position through a focus on technology, the user and zero emissions. From a unique zero-emission product portfolio spanning trucks, LCVs and buses, the SV large van will be spearheading the brand’s entry into the UK market, with sales commencing during the first half of 2025.

Farizon is being introduced to the UK by official distributor, Jameel Motors, who will also be introducing Farizon to several other countries in Europe. .

LCVs are worth around £1.6 bn to the UK economy every day, and battery electric vans (eLCVs) have seen a recent uptick in demand within the UK’s wider LCV market[1].

“Bringing competitive, innovative zero-emission commercial vehicles to the UK will offer a compelling option to businesses and fleets embracing the growing movement to transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles,” explains Andy Carroll, Country Manager, Jameel Motors. “The Farizon SV was developed for the van users and fleets of today and tomorrow, and several world-first advanced technologies means it offers more cargo space, greater range and a more convenient and comfortable driver experience.”

About Farizon and the SV van

Farizon is the commercial vehicle division of Geely Holding Group, a Fortune Global 500 company and China’s largest private car maker which also owns Volvo, Polestar and Lotus. The full resources of Farizon R&D, which includes over 2,000 engineers, were channelled to develop the SV van from a clean sheet. It was designed specifically to meet the needs of European fleets and incorporates several advanced technologies and LCV market world-first innovations. The SV has undergone a rigorous one-million-mile testing and development programme and it meets or exceeds every European standard, including in durability, safety and sustainability.

The SV is built on a bespoke ‘born electric’ modular platform which offers benefits in cargo space, range, handling and safety. Highlights include cell-to-pack technology which increases battery capacity by 10%, reduces weight by 4% and improves body rigidity by 20%. The SV also introduces the first ever dual-redundancy drive-by-wire platform in the global van market, reducing stopping distance by 10%, increasing range by 5% and steering response by 300%. Crucially, it also helps increase load capacity and results in an extra-low loading height.

In conjunction with the use of high-strength steel and hybrid aluminium-steel materials in the chassis and body, the innovative drive-by-wire platform also helps reduce weight by eight per cent, which in turn provides gains in maximum payload, as well as in energy conservation, performance, and operational efficiency. Highly sustainable smart production techniques also result in exceptional build quality.

For occupants, aside from achieving the highest standards for safety, the interior incorporates the latest technology for comfort, convenience and ease of use, while physical buttons are retained for key functions to minimise driver distraction.

From launch, three vehicle lengths and three heights will be offered in the UK, along with two battery sizes: 67 kWh and 83 kWh. A 106-kWh battery option will follow. Full UK specification and pricing will be announced in due course, along with a date for start of sales.

SOURCE: Jameel Motors