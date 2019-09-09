JAC shows in Chengdu Auto Show and opens the curtain of 3.0 era

In the 1.0 era, JAC passenger cars learned advanced concepts, precise positioning, and strict quality control. JAC MPV was popular all over the country. In the 2.0 era, JAC passenger cars integrated elite teams, superior resources, and established global R&D centers. S3 has exported to overseas and has become a domestic and international champion. In the course of 55 years of development, JAC clearly realized that the improvement of quality is the only way. ‘Being a good and perfect passenger car’is step by step in new products. Along with the independent reserve of core technologies and the quality improvement brought about by the integration of global resources, JAC passenger cars officially entered the 3.0 era, opening the journey of the new era.

For Volkswagen Group and JAC, June 1st, 2017 is destined to be an extraordinary day. The two parties signed a ‘joint venture contract’= in Berlin, Germany, opening a new chapter of the Volkswagen Group’s third joint venture in China. On December 22 of the same year, the JAC Volkswagen Joint Venture Company was formally established. For JAC, under the new joint venture era, the VW’s empowerment of the system is fully reflected in various fields. From February 2018, JAC passenger vehicles have fully applied the German VDA quality management system, and under the guidance of the new standards, they spent 200 million Yuan to upgrade the production line, and cultivated 50 quality control engineers to ensure that off-line products meet the quality standards of mass globalization. JAC’s latest generation of passenger car products are produced in line with JAC Volkswagen’s ‘the same equipment, same personnel, and same standard’, and even received the careful adjustment of Volkswagen experts, and the quality has been refined.

In the next two years, a number of new products will be launched into the market, including small to medium-sized SUVs and sedan products. It is the embodiment of JAC passenger car’s technical strength, accompanied by its own technology accumulation and outstanding partners with the Volkswagen Group. In-depth cooperation, JAC integrates the powerful overall R&D strength of the world’s latest technology, and continues to inherit and display in the new generation of JAC passenger car products. From price to brand competition is the inevitable way for the development of Chinese brand car enterprises and it is also the road to change of JAC passenger cars. This time, JAC passenger car officially released the new brand of car ‘A5′, revealing that the follow-up will be based on a clear strategy to differentiate between operating SUV and car products, and also help to enhance consumers’ awareness of JAC passenger car products. .

JAC A5 debut in Chengdu Auto show

A5 integrates the creativity of JAC’s global design team, led by Daniele Gaglione, chief designer of JAC Italian Design Center, and designed by the domestic design team. Since 2005, the JAC Italian Design Center has absorbed many world-renowned designers, in addition to the original Alfa Romeo chief designer Daniele Gaglione, as well as the original head of the interior of Lancia and Maserati Giancarlo Concilio, and the original Georgian and Maurizio Poli, chief engineer of Stola’s world-leading design company. In this challenging and highly liberal environment, they constantly interpret and transform the JAC family-style design language. After 14 years of exploration and precipitation, a series of groundbreaking and aesthetically pleasing design elements are embodied in the A5, which greatly enhances the product image and gives the product vitality.

On the occasion of the transformation of the JAC passenger car 3.0 era, the new car A5, which is more dynamic, space-adjusted, and has excellent chassis adjustment. It satisfies consumers’ demand for sports, youthfulness and high quality of cars. In the 3.0 era of JAC passenger cars, we will continue to introduce more high-quality products to provide customers with the best transportation solutions and driving experience to promote sustainable social progress.

SOURCE: JAC