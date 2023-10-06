Iveco Group and Hyundai Motor Company unveil a new hydrogen city bus at Busworld trade show in Brussels

Iveco Group N.V. and Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the first IVECO BUS E-WAY H2 at Busworld 2023 in Brussels

This new hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric bus is another concrete result of the mutually beneficial partnership the two companies announced in March 2022 and reflects their commitment to accelerate the transition towards net zero carbon mobility and transport. The new model will expand the IVECO BUS zero-emission solutions for cities, a range that already includes last generation Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

The E-WAY H2 is a 12-meter-long low-floor city bus equipped with a 310-kW e-motor and an advanced fuel cell system provided by HTWO, a fuel cell system-based hydrogen business brand of Hyundai Motor Group. With four tanks offering a combined storage of 7.8 kg of hydrogen and one 69 kWh battery pack by FPT Industrial, Iveco Group’s brand specialised in powertrain technologies, the vehicle offers a driving range of 450 km under normal operating conditions.

The E-WAY H2 allows for both hydrogen refueling and plug-in battery charging. Developed by IVECO BUS, this hybrid mid-power concept not only optimises the way the vehicle is charged, but also helps the on-board battery pack and fuel cell system to achieve their highest efficiency and durability.

“Hyundai has been a pioneer and leader on hydrogen technology for 25 years and is the field-proven leader of hydrogen fuel cell mobility and commercial transport globally. We firmly believe this energy source is one of the fundamental pillars for achieving a sustainable society and we are delighted to share this vision with our partner Iveco Group,” said Ken Ramirez, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle & Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Company. “Today’s unveiling reflects another concrete example of our strong partnership and commitment to accelerate the industry’s net-zero transformation and deliver our mission of progress for humanity.”

“We are proud to present our hydrogen-powered E-WAY H2. This exciting milestone on our sustainability journey is an outcome of our successful collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company and shows that by combining our strengths, we can foster a people transportation system that is environmentally friendly, helps to fight climate change and creates a healthier future for generations to come,” said Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group.

The E-WAY H2 will be produced in the IVECO BUS plants in Annonay, France, and Foggia, Italy. The vehicle is on display at the IVECO BUS stand located in Hall 4 at Busworld 2023 from 7th to 12th October.

SOURCE: Iveco