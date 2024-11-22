Iveco Bus: The GX 337 H2 expands its reach in France, chosen by La-Roche-sur-Yon

The GX 337 H2 continues its advance in the French zero-emission bus market. RATP Dev, which manages the "impulsyon" urban transport network of La Roche-sur-Yon Agglomeration through its subsidiary Compagnie des transports du Yonnais (CTY), has confirmed an order for 2 GX 337 H2 buses

Following the orders from the Cannes Lérins and Lorient Agglomerations, Iveco Bus has secured a new contract for the supply of its GX 337 H2 model. Two buses are set to join the “impulsyon” urban transport network – a forerunner in the adoption of green energies, including hydrogen – in the second half of 2025.

“We are very proud to play a major role in the commercialization of hydrogen buses in France and to contribute to the energy transition of transport in La Roche-sur-Yon. With our GX 337 H2 model, our customers can rely on a particularly efficient and effective zero-emission mobility solution,” said Giorgio Zino, Head of Iveco Bus Europe Commercial Operations.

The concept offered by Iveco Bus, which combines a 100 kW Hyundai fuel cell with a 69 kWh FPT Industrial battery pack, makes the GX 337 H2 a particularly efficient bus in terms of hydrogen consumption (15 to 20% lower than usual levels). It optimises thermal comfort while guaranteeing a long service life for key components (battery and fuel cell) and an excellent passenger capacity of up to 110.

With a range of 450 km and equipped with the IVECO ON suite of connected services, the GX 337 H2 fully meets the performance and energy efficiency requirements of urban networks and transport authorities.

Produced by the Iveco Bus plant in Annonay, in the Ardèche region (France), it is marketed under the name E-WAY H2 outside of France.

SOURCE: Iveco