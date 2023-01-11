Iveco Bus signs a major agreement for electric buses in Italy

Iveco Bus, a brand of Iveco Group N.V., has signed a three-year framework agreement to supply up to 150 E-WAY full electric city buses to Busitalia, the FS Italiane Group’s bus company that mainly operates local public transport services, directly and through subsidiaries. It will represent the largest order for E-WAY city buses in Italy to date

The vehicles will be delivered between 2023 and 2025, with the first 18 units arriving in the cities of Padua and Rovigo in July 2023. The E-WAY bus – with 800 units already in operation that have completed 42,000,000 km – is renowned for its technical qualities and economic performance. The 12-metre night charging version for Busitalia will be fitted with air conditioning, USB plugs, dedicated areas for wheelchair users, and a rear-view vision system.

“This agreement confirms our position as a leader in full electric mobility solutions and proves that we are the ideal partner for transport operators in providing emission-free mobility services. We are proud to support Busitalia in making public transport in Italy even more sustainable”, said Domenico Nucera, President Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group.

SOURCE: Iveco Group