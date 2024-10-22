Iveco Bus showcases its multi-energy approach at FIAA 2024

Iveco Bus is participating in the international bus and coach fair FIAA 2024, held in Madrid, Spain, from October 2 to 25. Present with a display of six models’ representative of its extensive multi-energy and multi-missions offering, Iveco Bus is confirming its commitment to sustainability in passenger transport

At the FIAA 2024, Iveco Bus demonstrates its expertise in alternative energies and technological innovation to support and accelerate the energy transition. The manufacturer’s multi-range, multi-energy approach based on natural gas/biomethane, XTL/HVO, hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell technologies, enables the possibility to offer complete turnkey mobility solutions which cover all passenger transport missions – urban, interurban, medium, and long distance.

Visitors to the Iveco Bus Stand 10C05 – Pavilion P10 will discover 6 vehicles designed to provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable mobility solutions for every type of mission:

E-WAY H2 12 m : fuel cell city bus, award winner in Germany and Spain.

: fuel cell city bus, award winner in Germany and Spain. E-WAY 9.5m : battery-electric city midibus, best-in-class in terms of manoeuvrability.

: battery-electric city midibus, best-in-class in terms of manoeuvrability. CROSSWAY LE ELEC 12 m : battery-electric low-entry intercity vehicle, winner of the “Sustainable Bus of the Year 2024”.

: battery-electric low-entry intercity vehicle, winner of the CROSSWAY HYBRID : hybrid vehicle compatible with XTL (X-To-Liquid) renewable fuels.

: hybrid vehicle compatible with XTL (X-To-Liquid) renewable fuels. EVADYS: renewable fuel compatible coach designed for regional and national route services, airport transfers, organized travel tours and excursions, featuring the Special Edition Metallica livery.

renewable fuel compatible coach designed for regional and national route services, airport transfers, organized travel tours and excursions, featuring the Special Edition Metallica livery. eDaily: battery-electric minibus, featuring the Special Edition Metallica livery.

In addition to these 6 vehicles, the Iveco Bus stand also features 2 corners dedicated to electromobility technology and ecosystem of services:

Energy Mobility Solutions: this innovative business model provides a full set of offerings, including hardware, software, civil works, and consultancy services, to accelerate e-mobility adoption with tailor-made turnkey solutions.

this innovative business model provides a full set of offerings, including hardware, software, civil works, and consultancy services, to accelerate e-mobility adoption with tailor-made turnkey solutions. Iveco ON: digital and connected services designed to optimize energy consumption and support fleet management, winner of the “Busworld Digital Award” at Busworld Europe 2023 in Brussels.

An Iveco Bus alternative-drive city model compliant with energy transition requirements is also available for static presentations and test drives on the manufacturer’s outdoor area:

STREETWAY CNG 12 m: natural gas bus compatible with biomethane.

More details on the 6 vehicles present:

E-WAY H2, innovative fuel cell city bus

With its E-WAY H2, the manufacturer provides an innovative and efficient solution to accelerate the urban transition towards carbon neutrality, delivering the best balance between range and passenger capacity. The strengths of the E-WAY H2 have already been recognized by the German magazine Busplaner with the “International Sustainability Award 2024” and crowned best hydrogen vehicle at the “Neutral Transport Innovation Awards” organized by the Iberian Association for Sustainable Transport GASNAM.

For its hydrogen model, the manufacturer has developed a “mid-power” concept combining the 100 kW Hyundai fuel cell with a 69 kWh FPT Industrial battery pack. This concept is particularly effective in reducing hydrogen consumption (15 to 20% lower than usual levels) and optimising thermal comfort, while ensuring a long service life for key components (battery and fuel cell) and offering excellent passenger capacity.

The hydrogen fuel cell, located in the rear compartment, is powered by 4 hydrogen tanks with a capacity of 31 kg, positioned on the roof. The vehicle benefits from the 310 kW SIEMENS ELFA 3 electric motor and integrates an electric vehicle control platform (eVECOP) software fully developed in-house to optimise the hydrogen power split strategy and deliver the best performance.

The 12-meter-long E-WAY H2 is available with two or three access doors. It can accommodate up to 111 passengers, provides excellent thermal comfort with a CO2 heat pump with optimized airflow distribution, and offers a range of 450 km.

The E-WAY H2 presented at FIAA can accommodate 29 seated passengers and one wheelchair space.

E-WAY New Generation: complete solutions for the most demanding missions

The Iveco Bus electric battery city range is represented on the booth by a 9.5-meter-long battery-electric midibus that is just 2.33 meters wide. These very compact dimensions make it very agile for difficult-to-access routes, particularly in narrow city centre streets.

The E-WAY portfolio includes models available in four lengths (9.5m, 10.7m, 12m and 18m), and three charging modes: charging at the depot is now also available on articulated versions as well as opportunity charging via bottom-up pantograph on 12-m long versions.

They are equipped with the 69kWh NMC battery pack assembled by FPT Industrial, featuring 5 to 9 packs depending on the vehicle model, to meet operators’ most demanding daily range and passenger capacity requirements.

The E-WAY is equipped with the new SIEMENS Elfa III electric motor that delivers 310 kW of maximum power (3,000 Nm) for the 9.5 m-, 10.7 m- and 12 m-long versions and the 375 kW (4000 Nm) electric motor for the 18 m-long articulated version.

For thermal comfort, the new-generation E-WAY also offers a CO 2 heat pump with an improved air distribution system.

In addition, the 12- or 18-meter-long E-WAY models of the are also available as a Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT version), named LINIUM.

CROSSWAY LE ELEC, “Sustainable Bus of the Year 2024”

Iveco Bus presents on its stand at FIAA 2024 a 12-m long CROSSWAY Low Entry Elec. This 100% electric intercity vehicle offers major advantages:

Optimal rationalization of range, cost, and transport capacity.

Maximum modularity in the choice of the number of batteries.

Availability in Class I for urban use and Class II for suburban missions.

Excellent balance between seated and standing passengers, with up to 44 seats on the 12m version and 48 seats on the 13m version.

CROSSWAY LE ELEC, available in 12- and 13-meter lengths, is equipped with a central electric motor (310 kW output for a maximum torque of 3,000 Nm) and powered by an NMC Lithium battery pack assembled by FPT Industrial. The 5-, 6- or 7-battery packs distributed between the roof and the rear compartment deliver 346 kWh, 416 kWh and 485 kWh respectively for the Class I version, and 416 kWh and 485 kWh for the Class II version.

CROSSWAY LE ELEC can be recharged in just a few hours at the depot using an individual COMBO CCS2 socket and is also available with optional charging by ascending or descending pantograph. It delivers a high performance with a range of around 400 km – enough autonomy to fully ensure missions beyond the city limits free of local emissions.

The CROSSWAY Low Entry ELEC has been crowned “Sustainable Bus of the Year 2024”.

CROSSWAY hybrid: a simple, efficient, and sustainable solution

Iveco Bus, the leader in alternative-propulsion vehicles, offers its CROSSWAY model in a hybrid version among its efficient solutions to help operators reduce their carbon footprint. CROSSWAY Hybrid has been designed to combine the best hybrid technology with comfort and efficiency, offering a real alternative for reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions in suburban/interurban transportation.

Its strengths include the Euro VI Step E Compliant Cursor 9 engine compatible with XTL (X-To-Liquid) renewable fuels, a Start & Stop system, and a simple and reliable hybrid technology combining a powerful 35 kW peak electrical recovery motor with the Voith DIWA NXT gearbox. The e-motor acts as a starter and generator to recover the kinetic energy accumulated during the deceleration and braking phases with a high-energy LTO battery (48 V) mounted on the roof. The electric motor supports the Cursor 9 engine during the starting phases.

Available in 3 lengths (10.8, 12, and 13 meters), the new CROSSWAY Hybrid benefits from the qualities that are the hallmark of the range and account for its success, as testified by the more than 65,000 units produced: passenger capacity and luggage volumes, together with an optimised total cost of ownership, to the greatest satisfaction of transport operators.

The CROSSWAY Hybrid is available in 12- and 13-meter versions powered by natural gas, and compatible with biomethane. The first units were already delivered in Spain.

The CROSSWAY Hybrid exhibited at FIAA is a 13-meter long model featuring an internal layout with 53 seats.

EVADYS, perfect for multitasking and versatile applications

As versatile and multi-purpose vehicle, EVADYS can accomplish any mission from shuttle bus to excursion or scheduled lines bus.

EVADYS is equipped with the 400 HP Cursor 9 engine, renowned for its fuel efficiency and whose environmental performance can be further improved by using renewable fuels.

EVADYS offers exceptional versatility in terms of lengths (12 and 12.96 m), gearboxes (ZF Ecolife 2 – VOITH Diwa NXT), door layouts (three types with two different lengths), to precisely match the requirments of different missions (line, tourism, excursion) of transport operators.

Multiple seats layouts are possible, including with 63 seats. EVADYS offers the largest luggage space in its segment with up to 12 m3.

The EVADYS displayed on the stand celebrates with its special livery the Company’s partnership with Metallica for the M72 tour in Europe. 13 meters long, it can accommodate 63 seated passengers in the best conditions of comfort and safety.

eDaily: the iconic Iveco Bus minibus, electric

The eDaily is equipped with 3 battery packs for a total capacity of 111 kWh and a synchronous e-motor delivering 140 kW max power (400Nm max torque). Its flexible charging mode means it can be recharged from public chargers, industrial sockets, and domestic sockets. Charging options include fast charging up to 80kW.

The eDaily minibus delivers a range of 200 km, allowing it to cover a wide variety of missions – city and suburban shuttles, services for people with reduced mobility and school transport – without local emissions. It can accommodate up to 22 passengers. A chassis version is also available for bodybuilders.

The eDaily on display (Line version) on the stand can welcome 22 passengers. It features the special livery inspired by the colours of Metallica’s 72 Seasons album. Two e-Daily minibuses joined the Metallica caravan during the European leg of the M72 World Tour to provide a zero-emission shuttle service for the band’s crew during the concerts held from May to July 2024.

For Iveco Bus, service is as important as the vehicle itself

For Iveco Bus, offering a global ecosystem is essential for the deployment of high-performance

e-mobility. Beyond supplying the vehicle, it involves designing turnkey solutions comprising a full package of services ranging from consultancy for the deployment of electric fleets (Energy Mobility Solutions) to connected tools (Iveco ON).

Energy Mobility Solutions supports customers on their journey towards e-mobility by providing a tailor-made turnkey solution. In addition to zero-emission vehicles, Energy Mobility Solutions coordinates complex projects, providing a comprehensive set of solutions in terms of equipment definition, battery sizing, software, charging solutions, civil engineering works and consulting, as well as financial services. This business model approach gives the manufacturer flexibility in tailoring solutions to perfectly match the customer’s application and offer the best trade-off on Total Cost of Ownership.

The Iveco ON digital services have been designed around the needs of public transport authorities and operators to allow them to easily monitor their vehicles’ activity and battery status. Iveco ON provides proactive support for maintenance, thus preventing unplanned stops. These real-time premium services accessed through a fleet management portal offer customers a unique opportunity to increase their bus fleet’s uptime and improve the service they offer their passengers. Iveco ON services won the Digital Operational Excellence category in the first edition of the Busworld Digital Awards organized by Busworld Europe. The recognition was awarded by a jury of specialists from the trade press, professional associations, bus and coach operators and other professionals such as digital engineering experts.

SOURCE: Iveco