Iveco Bus shares its hydrogen ambitions at “European Hydrogen Week”

Iveco Bus, a major player in the energy transition in France and Europe, reaffirms its commitment to this transition during “European Hydrogen Week”, taking place in Brussels from 18 to 21 November 2024

Iveco Bus, a major player in the energy transition in France and Europe, reaffirms its commitment to this transition during “European Hydrogen Week”, taking place in Brussels from 18 to 21 November 2024.

The event, organised by Hydrogen Europe, the European Commission and the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, will bring together key industry players to discuss the progress and challenges related to hydrogen. Iveco Bus will demonstrate its expertise and leadership in the field of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen buses, key solutions for decarbonising public transport.

Indeed, as a pioneer in green mobility solutions for over 25 years, hydrogen is one of Iveco Bus’ strategic focuses.

“I believe the transition to zero-emission mobility demands a collective and technology-neutral approach. At IVECO BUS, we’re committed to offering a full range of solutions, from biomethane to hydrogen fuel-cell buses, a powerful complement to electric vehicles. However, the market needs supportive policies, innovative financing, and a collaborative effort across the value chain to overcome challenges like hydrogen refueling infrastructure and cost. We must work together to unlock the full potential of sustainable transport, and capitalize on the new European mandate to build a truly zero-emission future” said Domenico Nucera, IVECO BUS President and Chairperson of the ACEA Bus and Coach Division.

Deployment of hydrogen refuelling stations at the heart of the debates

During the event, Domenico Nucera will participate in a round table discussion entitled “ Making targets a reality: how to ensure fast deployment of hydrogen refuelling stations?” on 20 November from 2 pm to 3 pm.

This will be an opportunity for the President of Iveco Bus to deliver the company’s key messages on the hydrogen issue, including:

A concrete commitment to decarbonisation: Iveco Bus reaffirms its commitment to offering zero-emission transport solutions and actively contributing to reducing the sector’s carbon footprint, with hydrogen as a key strategy.

Iveco Bus reaffirms its commitment to offering zero-emission transport solutions and actively contributing to reducing the sector’s carbon footprint, with hydrogen as a key strategy. The challenges of infrastructure deployment: Within five years, the deployment of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure must accelerate, in line with AFIR requirements, to meet growing customer demand.

Within five years, the deployment of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure must accelerate, in line with AFIR requirements, to meet growing customer demand. The need for stakeholder collaboration: Collaboration between players in the hydrogen ecosystem is essential to accelerate the deployment of this technology and ensure its success.

Collaboration between players in the hydrogen ecosystem is essential to accelerate the deployment of this technology and ensure its success. Commercial availability and first orders: The Iveco Bus hydrogen bus offering is already available on the market, with initial orders secured and deliveries scheduled for the second half of 2025; 12 vehicles will be delivered to the Cannes Lérins Agglomeration Community and 5 vehicles to the Lorient Agglomeration.

The E-Way H2, a decarbonised, sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility solution for urban missions

Iveco Bus will also exhibit its E-WAY H2 (Hall 11 – A40), a fuel cell city bus, winner of two prestigious awards in 2024: “Best Hydrogen Vehicle” at the Neutral Transport Innovation Awards in Spain and the “International Sustainability Award 2024” in the 12-meter hydrogen bus category, awarded by Busplaner in Germany.

The E-Way H2 offers an innovative and high-performance solution to accelerate the energy transition towards carbon neutrality in cities. With a range of up to 450 kilometres, the E-Way H2 is equipped with a Hyundai fuel cell, a pioneer and leader in hydrogen technology for 25 years. It is powered by 4 tanks located on the roof, with a 69 kWh FPT Industrial battery pack. These features make the E-Way H2 a particularly efficient bus in terms of hydrogen consumption reduction (15 to 20% lower than usual levels), while guaranteeing optimal thermal comfort, long life of key components and excellent passenger capacity.

Building on its leading market position for clean vehicles sold in Europe in 2023, Iveco Bus continues to innovate in sustainable mobility and aims for similar success for its hydrogen vehicles.

SOURCE: Iveco