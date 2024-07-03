Iveco Bus delivers the first 100 vehicles for Brazilian school transport program “Caminho da Escola”

The delivery of the first 100 ORE 2 and ORE 3 school buses took place in the presence of President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva and the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, in Brasilia

Iveco Bus, which was appointed as the main supplier of the country’s New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) in Brasilia tasked with the supply of 7,100 school buses, has just delivered the first 100 units in a ceremony attended by President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, and Minister of Education, Camilo Santana. This first batch included 50 ORE 2 vehicles (Rural School Bus 2) and 50 ORE 3 vehicles (Rural School Bus 3).

The Caminho da Escola program’s school vehicles are expected to account for half of the bus industry’s production volume in the country in 2024. Iveco Bus, with more than 2,000 requests, will also supply the education departments of the states of Bahia, Mato Grosso and Pernambuco.

“Initiatives such as the PAC are fundamental for Brazilian education and have a positive impact on the entire value chain of our sector. We are proud to contribute to this extensive, efficient, and reliable school transport program with our vehicles designed and produced in Brazil to meet the needs of “Caminho da Escola,” said Danilo Fetzner, Vice President of IVECO BUS for Latin America.

SOURCE: Iveco