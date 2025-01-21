Iveco Bus announces changes to the Business Unit leadership

Further to the recent announcement by Iveco Group of Senior Leadership Team changes, IVECO BUS announces the following appointment: Claudio Passerini will assume the role of President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, succeeding Domenico Nucera with immediate effect

Claudio Passerini has more than 20 years of experience in the global automotive industry spanning manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Having worked in diverse markets including Brazil, Germany, Italy and Russia, Claudio Passerini’s international expertise and fluency in multiple languages underscore his commitment to fostering long-lasting relationships with customers and partners worldwide. In his most recent role as Head of Powertrain Sales & Marketing at Iveco Group, he demonstrated strong leadership in driving customer-focused innovation, a solid foundation for him to guide the two Bus brands, IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ (brand dedicated to the French market), into their next phase of growth.

Domenico Nucera will assume the newly created role of Chief Quality & Operations Officer at Iveco Group, hence leading the unified Quality, Manufacturing and Supply Chain organisation of the Company. In his role, he will continue working closely with Claudio Passerini to improve every aspect of the bus products and services.

Claudio Passerini, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group, commented: “It is with great pleasure that I move into this appointment. I intend leveraging my broad range of experiences and ability to build strong relationships with customers and stakeholders to pave the way for the future growth and success of IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ. Together with the entire Bus team, I look forward to scaling up with new technologies, higher levels of Customer Satisfaction and an expanded reach. I am honoured to take the reins from Domenico Nucera and continue the well-designed pathway he has established.”

