ITS World Congress: Continental presents robot vehicles for the mobility of tomorrow

Robotics solutions facilitate the transport of goods in logistics and road traffic

In October, the world will be looking at Hamburg. That’s when the focus will be on the future of mobility at the ITS World Congress. From October 11th to 15th, this international industry platform will present innovative solutions for tomorrow’s intelligent transportation systems. Continental will also be there as an exhibitor. The company will be showcasing pioneering robotics technologies that can support humans in crucial areas of application. Three so-called AMR vehicles ­ Autonomous Mobile Robots ­ can be experienced as prototypes at the company’s booth: The Continental Corriere is a small delivery robot for transporting groceries or packages in urban areas. The Continental Contadino, in turn, is an agricultural robot that can sow, plant and fertilize autonomously. The third robot was developed for use in intralogistics, i.e. for support in production plants or logistics centers.

“Continental’s presence at the ITS Congress shows that intelligent mobility does not just mean transporting people from A to B,” explains Michael Hülsewies, Senior Vice President and Head of Architecture & Software at Continental. “Innovative mobility also means meeting the challenges of higher logistics volumes, implementing sustainable ideas for the transport and distribution of goods, and offering smart solutions that support resource-efficient food production in agriculture. For all these areas, robotics applications are an ideal complement to existing structures.”

Corriere – a delivery and transport robot for urban areas

The robotic vehicle most visible in tomorrow’s everyday mobility is the Continental Corriere. The delivery robot, which weighs just under 40 kilograms and is around 30 centimeters high, is already in trial run in Singapore. There, it transports food from a restaurant to Continental’s local site. This allows essential experience to be gathered for later use in series production. The vehicle is ideal for use in the so-called last mile: for transporting food, medicines or smaller packages to the end customer. A mobility solution like the Corriere can significantly ease the burden on inner-city traffic if people no longer have to get into their cars to buy a liter of milk, a lunch package or an order from the pharmacy.

The delivery robot moves completely autonomously and self-sufficiently through traffic. To do this, it is equipped with technologies that have already proven their worth in automobility. Lidar sensors and cameras, for example, which are already used in a similar form in systems for automated driving in passenger cars, plus self-learning software make the Corriere an intelligent participant in the cityscape. It recognizes pedestrians and their direction of travel, crosses traffic lights and adapts inconspicuously to the general flow of traffic. This makes the Corriere an ideal helper in the smart city life of tomorrow. At the ITS Congress, Continental will also be presenting a central fleet management system that can be used to intelligently operate a swarm of robot vehicles in large-scale operations.